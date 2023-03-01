‘RHOBH’: Ronald Richards Finally Explains Why He Bought Erika Jayne’s Famed $750k Earrings

Attorney Ronald Richards, who was the former trustee attorney on Erika Jayne’s husband’s bankruptcy case opened up about why he purchased her infamous $750,000 earrings.

The earrings were a point of contention on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Jayne refused to hand them over in her estranged husband’s embezzlement case. The diamond earrings were eventually auctioned and Richards purchased them a significant discount, handing them over to his wife Lauren Boyette-Richards.

Jayne was clearly angry that Richards ended up buying the earrings and he recently explained why he purchased them.

Ronald Richards wonders why Erika Jayne didn’t ask for a stay

Richards said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast that he purchased the earrings for standing. As the owner, if they don’t match the genealogy reports, he can sue because he has standing.

Erika Jayne | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

“What makes no legal sense is she didn’t just ask for a stay,” he said. “If these earrings were so valuable, why didn’t she ask for a stay? One theory, this is a theory I have no evidence, is my opinion based on the evidence that I’m reading, is she discovered she gave the wrong ones after the train had left the station.”

“So tactically if they got sold to some guy in China, you would never hear about this cause,” he added. “They’re not gonna have them analyzed for a signature. They’re not gonna be motivated to go after the jeweler.”

Were Erika Jayne’s real earrings put up for auction?

“Unfortunately for her, they got sold to [someone] that understands legal standing,” he said. “Understand they had all the interest in the world in not letting these things get bid out and sent overseas. So, she didn’t benefit from them being sold cheaper unless she wins. Then she would get that money potentially if she won if it’s not blocked. Because there were some shenanigans with what she turned over.”

He added, “What jeweler would be motivated in March of 2007 to have a completely fake invoice with GIA assets and give him a different set of stones with his signature on him?”

“Because, the stones she has, if she’s got those stones, that means the jeweler just committed massive fraud,” he said. “And that the replacement earrings were not the same ones that he wrote down even though he lists the GIA search. So anybody could look and see that what he gave her is not the same ones.”

Ronald Richards revealed why Erika Jayne’s earrings were auctioned

Richards revealed why the earrings ended up being auctioned. “So when the auctioneer did the auction, he ordered an appraisal. It was disclosed to the buyers, ‘Hey, we got a problem here but we can’t stop the auction because she’s not moving to stop it and the trustee has a duty to sell it,'” he said.

“That’s why it went to auction,” he continued. “A lot of confusion was created for retail buyers. That’s why the price was depressed. Because only a wholesaler is like, I don’t care who owns them. I’m just looking at the raw stones. They’re ignoring the providence that these are the most talked about earrings in the world. And that if there’s only one pair, they have a lot more value than if there’s two pair.”