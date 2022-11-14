‘RHOBH’ Season 13: Rumors Are Swirling That Fan’s Least Favorite Bravoleb Is in Talks to Return

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 rumors are already swirling. Just days after part three of the season 12 reunion aired, the chatter about a possible cast shake-up and a “long pause” is taking over Bravo fan accounts on social media. And one rumor claims that fans’ least-favorite Bravoleb is in talks to return.

Is ‘RHOBH’ on a ‘long pause’ after season 12?

Bravo is reportedly in “crisis mode” after season 12 created a lot of issues. Fan account Bravo By Ben tweeted about the break in production, claiming that new episodes won’t be hitting Bravo in the spring like they usually do. Apparently, there will be no more filming in 2022 or the “foreseeable future.”

“Well, #RHOBH has been put on pause. According to numerous sources close to the cast and the Network, #Bravo has chosen to break BH because of the abrupt course and degree of depravity the show took this season… #BravoTV,” read the tweet.

Well, #RHOBH has been put on pause.



According to numerous sources close to the cast and the Network, #Bravo has chosen to break BH because of the abrupt course and degree of depravity the show took this season…⤵️ #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/scrdkYqjQT — Bravo By Ben ? (@BravoByBen) November 5, 2022

The names at the top of the list when it comes to getting fired, according to rumors, are Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. There’s also a question about Kathy Hilton’s return as a friend of the show.

Rumors are swirling that fans’ least favorite Bravoleb is in talks to return for season 13

In addition to the rumored departures, there is chatter about the possible return of former cast members. According to a tip submitted to the gossip site Deux Moi, Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump could all be coming back. But the former RHOBH cast member who is popping up most often in the cast rumors is Teddi Mellencamp.

“Allegedly #teddimellencamp will return to the hit number bravo housewives show #RHOBH,” fan account @thepeoplewannaknow wrote on Instagram.

I think @TeddiMellencamp is trying what @tamrajudgeOC did to get her peach back. But the difference is that people liked Tamra. Nobody likes Teddi ?. It was so pathetic seeing pics of her trolling Bravocon. You’re never gonna get it ? — Manny Pappas (@Manny12787) October 30, 2022

“I think @TeddiMellencamp is trying what @tamrajudgeOC did to get her peach back. But the difference is that people liked Tamra. Nobody likes Teddi . It was so pathetic seeing pics of her trolling Bravocon. You’re never gonna get it,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan posted a clip of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson talking about Teddi at BravoCon, saying that she doesn’t know her and doesn’t care to know her right now. In the caption the fan wrote, “Vicki not caring to know @TeddiMellencamp is all of us.”

Teddi Mellencamp hints she wants to return to ‘RHOBH’ for season 13

Teddi made it clear in an Instagram Q&A that she wants to return to RHOBH with Denise and Brandi. When asked what she would do to shake up the cast, Teddi predicted that Diana wouldn’t be asked back for season 13. She also said she wants to bring some fun back to RHOBH.

For the love of god bravo stop trying to make teddi mellencamp happen. She’s not going to happen. We didn’t want her on Beverly Hills and we don’t want her now. Her nutrition app makes women feel awful about their bodies. https://t.co/ISOfypLoWC — Kaity (@actuallykaityc) November 10, 2022

“My guess is we won’t see Diana again,” Teddi said. “I think they should bring back Brandi and me and hell even Denise if she will stop with her ‘Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo‘ and actually show up to work. I think after BravoCon a lot of relationships have shifted and adding to those shifts would be juicy. Plus I want to see some fun again.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is now playing on Peacock.

