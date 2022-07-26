‘RHOBH’: Sheree Zampino Has No Shade for Diana Jenkins, Sees her As ‘Authentic’ and ‘Real’

Diana Jenkins may be taking on the villain role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but according to Garcelle Beauvais’ friend Sheree Zampino, Jenkins is simply playing a part on RHOBH and is actually pretty down to earth.

Zampino, who some fans wish was holding the diamond instead of Jenkins, said she was surprised to discover how real and authentic Jenkins was, despite being so wealthy.

“She’s someone that I thought was interesting because she’s got money, but money doesn’t have her. I was very impressed with that,” Zampino said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Sheree Zampino thought Diana Jenkins was ‘so real’ on ‘RHOBH’

Some RHOBH fans view Jenkins as being just the opposite, showing off her wealth in the series. “I thought it was just in my experience, it was just the opposite, you know?” Zampino said. “And sometimes when you come in and when you’ve got hundreds of millions of rich, people already have preconceived notions about you.”

Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke |Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“Because in many respects, you’re unrelatable,” she added. “To most people, you’re going to be unrelatable, but I just thought she was so real. And she has it [money], but it doesn’t have her. She just shows up.”

“And I thought she was very authentic and very real,” Zampino reflected. “And she’s the kind of person you’re going to know exactly where you stand. I like that. Some people don’t want that. Some people want you to be phony to them. And you know what I mean? I don’t want that. I want to know exactly who you are, you know?”

Is Diana Jenkins the real villain of ‘RHOBH’?

Jenkins coyly said to Sutton Stracke if they needed a new villain on RHOBH, “Here I am.” Zampino said Jenkins may have uttered those words, but she hopes viewers get a chance to see how she really is. “People need a villain,” she said. “They do need a villain. It’s funny. Cause she says, you know, I am your new villain. You want me to be your new villain? And that’s exactly what she spoke it into existence. But I would hope that as time goes on, people will give her space to be. And just to see her humanity.”

Zampino admitted that there are moments where Jenkins can’t relate. “Some things she just can’t relate to. That’s just not her life,” she said. “But look past that because you can always find redeeming qualities in somebody. I would say, what do you like about the person? We know what you don’t like and what they don’t like is that she’s got a lot of money. Well, don’t you want a lot of money? What is really the problem anyway.”

Lisa Rinna was the ‘grandma’ of ‘RHOBH,’ Sheree observed

As for other cast members, she found Erika Jayne to be “interesting.” Adding, “I respect somebody who is honest and who’s transparent and puts it out there. And then I also like the fact that she takes responsibility. If she offends somebody or she says, she will apologize, she will. That’s what I saw. That was my experience.”

She also described Lisa Rinna as maternal. “We were at her house, filming and she’s making cookies and she’s running around with her little hair bouncing around, making sure everybody’s cup is full and they have enough to eat and like the cookies are coming out. And I was like, oh my God, like, she’s like a grandma. You know, because for me, my grandmother was so nurturing.”

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Trailer Introduces Diana Jenkins, the New ‘Villain’