‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been sparking rumors on social media that she’s been fired. While season 12 finishes up on Bravo, fans are wondering if one of the show’s villains will be back for season 13. And Lisa just raised eyebrows even further with one of her most shocking claims yet. Meanwhile, her castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff has hinted that some of the cast have already gotten the boot.

‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Could ‘RHOBH’ afford to lose Lisa Rinna?

Lisa has been a main RHOBH cast member since season 5, and has regularly brought the drama alongside characters like Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Kim Richards. Amid all of the mess of the past seven seasons, Lisa Rinna emerged as the villain.

She’s made things interesting and knows how to get fans talking. But, the former soap star apparently believes she doesn’t need the Housewives brand.

According to her online behavior in recent weeks, Lisa thinks that RHOBH-related content is something she can’t look at, and she needs to get it out of her life. She unfollowed, then refollowed half the RHOBH cast. She’s made it clear via throwback pics that she “was Lisa F***ing Rinna before HW,” and she’ll “be Lisa F***ing Rinna After.”

? Is this why Lisa Rinna is going on mass blocking sprees on Twitter, Instagram and dropping WWHL, BravoCon appearances? #RHOBH https://t.co/vGgqf7Mtmh pic.twitter.com/sVySO2so8l — ??????????? ? (@IsntDaveOne) September 20, 2022

She also told fans that she has suspicions about RHOBH producers possibly harassing Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son on social media. And, she’s cleared everything Housewives from her Instagram to avoid “negativity.”

It’s true that fans have voiced their concerns about her “mean girl” behavior this season, and she might be losing some support from the fanbase because she’s gotten “boring,” per Reality Tea. But, could RHOBH really afford to lose Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna just made her most shocking claim yet

As the RHOBH exit rumors surrounding Lisa continue to swirl, she just took to her Instagram Story to make one of her most shocking claims yet.

Captured and reposted by fan account Bravo By Betches, Lisa’s post read: “Sunday truths. I’m like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can’t afford to lose me.”

This post seemingly showed that Bravo hasn’t fired Lisa yet, but it doesn’t appear to be completely off the table. And, the comments section showed that Lisa might not be as popular as she thinks she is.

“If the show kept going without LVP, trust me, we will be good without you,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Ma’am sit down, someone take her phone away.” A third added, “Amelia, come get your mom.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff hints that some of the ‘RHOBH’ cast has already been fired

Lisa told Interview Magazine that “being the villain” of RHOBH has definitely paid off for her. But when she was asked if the rumors about her exit were true, she wasn’t so forthcoming.

“We’ll see,” Lisa said, adding “What does Diana [Jenkins] say? ‘So you say.’ I don’t know. We’ll see.” After the interview, she reposted a fan statement that read “Hating Lisa Rinna for playing a shady villain is like hating the mailman for delivering your mail. It’s their f**king job you morons.”

Miss Crystal Kung Minkoff showed her diamond spine tonight!! I stan?? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/y7yuhP0PTM — Former Kleva Black?? ?? (@SneKhumaloSA) September 15, 2022

Bottom line, it is really starting to look like Lisa’s job on RHOBH is in jeopardy, and her co-star Crystal just hinted that she might not be the only one. When a fan recently commented on Instagram that Crystal has “morals” but some people in her circle don’t, she had an interesting response.

“Many are no longer in the circle ??,” Crystal wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

