‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Filing for Divorce on Her Birthday Was Only the Beginning of Her Difficult Separation

To be a housewife on any Real Housewives show, you must be an actual wife, right? Not so, according to Andy Cohen, who said, in 2014, that “housewife” is an old-fashioned, outdated term. When you watch Bravo’s successful franchise, you’ll see that it’s a show about modern women.

Even though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke went through a rough divorce from 2017-21, she can still be on the show. But her personal life may have limitations that could change things.

How Sutton Stracke met her now-ex-husband

Bustle reports that Stracke and her now-ex-husband Christian Stracke knew each other since they were 13.

They dated while both attending Davidson Fine Arts High School in Augusta, Georgia. After graduating, Christian earned a degree from the University of Chicago and volunteered for the Peace Corps from 1992-94. He spent time in Mauritania planting trees near the Sahara Desert.

When they married in 2000, Christian worked in Deutsche Bank’s New York office as a Latin American currency expert. Clearly, he was in a high-power position with money. The couple has three children: a daughter, Porter, and sons Philip and James. All are in their late teens or early 20s now.

Christian Stracke filed for divorce on his wife’s birthday in 2017

Sutton was having a great time at her birthday party in 2017, which Christian attended. He even brought cake. One day later, he told his wife that she needed to get an attorney; he’d filed for divorce before attending her party. Sutton never expected things to happen this way as she explained on RHOBH.

Even stranger, despite her lavish lifestyle, she claimed to the rest of the housewives she didn’t know how much money she was worth. Then, the divorce papers came, and legal documents showed exactly how much money Sutton would receive and from what sources.

Sutton Stracke is incredibly wealthy, but it comes at a cost

Christian Stracke has been a managing director and global head of the credit research group at PIMCO, an investment management firm in Newport Beach, California, since 2008. Suffice it to say, he’s got a bit of wealth.

In the settlement, Sutton received more than $2 million in cash, multiple homes, vehicles, artwork, and investment properties, just to name a few. She also receives $300,000 a month (that’s $3.6 million a year) in alimony. Her ex-husband also pays child support for their three kids.

Her yearly stipend might come at a cost, though. If she remarries, she loses the alimony. Another cost of her divorce: She could not keep her “housewife” status on RHOBH and was downgraded to “friend of the show” because she needed to spend more time with her kids, according to Bravo.

She might be back when her kids grow up (she recently sent her son Philip off to The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina) and she completely remodeled one of her homes. Financially, she’s doing fine.

