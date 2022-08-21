‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Says She Got Death Threats Over Lisa Vanderpump Grief Remarks

Teddi Mellencamp experienced swift backlash over the recent remarks she made about the grief Lisa Vanderpump endured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her brother had died.

Vanderpump’s final season of RHOBH was mired in sadness as she grieved the loss of her brother. Mellencamp filmed a scene with Vanderpump where they had a heartfelt discussion about her brother’s death.

But Mellencamp recently said on her podcast that the RHOBH didn’t give Vanderpump grace when it came to her brother’s death because they didn’t know much about her relationship with him. Adding that the cast didn’t know Vanderpump had a brother.

Those remarks went viral and many fans were furious.

What did Teddi Mellencamp say about Lisa Vanderpump?

Mellencamp and Two T’s in a Pod co-host Tamra Judge discussed the anger Lisa Rinna exhibited this season, sharing that they believe her anger stemmed from the grief she experienced following her mother’s recent death. “I do know the relationship with her mom was extremely strong,” Mellencamp said about Rinna.

Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“I do know the fact that we did not give Lisa Vanderpump grace after her brother passed,” she recalled. “And we had never even known she had a brother. She had no relationship with him and didn’t speak to him. We got killed for not giving her grace.” Adding that if a Housewife was dealing with a death, Mellencamp said she would give them more grace.

“And I know with LVP I did not because I was like, you’d never spoken about him. Said you don’t have a relationship with him. And now this is our reason why … you tried to get Dorit [Kemsley] in trouble for the dog. That’s why you are doing this bad behavior. I didn’t understand it. So from that aspect, yes I have no idea how somebody grieves.”

Some RHOBH fans lashed out at Mellencamp for her comments about Vanderpump. “So after this morning’s online attacks, death threats, you know, the works,” Mellencamp said on her Instagram story. “Exactly what LVP wanted to happen, is happening. I called my producers and asked what exactly did I say?”

“Their words, not mine, you actually kinda trolled yourself,” Mellencamp continued. “And you said after the season with LVP, where I did not know that she had a brother, and I watched back that she was grieving, I am unable to comment on somebody’s grief other than it is hard to say it is OK to hurt others when you are grieving.”

“That being said, that’s why I didn’t want to comment more in regards to Lisa Rinna grieving her mother,” she added. “I don’t know what it’s like to grieve so I’m unable to speak to it.” Mellencamp added a link to the podcast and tagged Vanderpump.

How did Lisa Vanderpump respond?

Vanderpump tweeted, “Ok let’s move on…I said what I had to say… No viciousness please…” Vanderpump also re-tweeted a video moment from Vanderpump Rules where she and Mellencamp talked about the death of her brother.

Ok let’s move on…I said what I had to say…

No viciousness please…?? — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) August 20, 2022

A fan called out Judge on Twitter, asking her if she agreed with Mellencamp. “I don’t know the backstory of what happened during that season of #RHOBH, I was just stating I remember the passing of her brother,” Judge replied. “I love you LisaVanderpump and am sorry for your loss.” Vanderpump replied with a heart and praying hands emoji.