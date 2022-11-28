‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump Made ‘Peace’ – Could Lisa and Kyle Richards Squash Their Beef?

Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said she didn’t make “amends” with Lisa Vanderpump, but they are at peace with one another.

Mellencamp recently compared Lisa Rinna’s pain over her mother’s death to what Vanderpump endured over her brother’s death during her final season of RHOBH. They briefly sparred on social media and Mellencamp apologized to Vanderpump on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

Fans recently asked Mellencamp if she’s spoken to Vanderpump since the incident and wondered if there is hope for Vanderpump and Kyle Richards to make amends.

Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump have ‘made peace’

Mellencamp has not spoken directly to Vanderpump, she said on the Watch What Happens Live After Show. “I don’t necessarily say we made amends,” Mellencamp said about Vanderpump. “We made peace that we don’t need to talk about it anymore. We’ve moved passed that discussion.”

Mellencamp was attacked on social media. after comparing Rinna and Vanderpump, but especially after saying that she and the cast didn’t know anything about Vanderpump’s brother.

“I made some comments on this podcast to give some clarity and perspective of the women then versus now, and also mentioned how I now would have reacted differently if I could go back,” Mellencamp said on her podcast. “I had no intention of trying to hurt LVP. When I said nobody knew she had a brother I meant because she never spoke about him to the group before his passing. While I met no ill intent with my words, I realize grief is a delicate thing. And I, nor anybody, can determine or dictate how anybody should react. So I truly apologize.”

Could Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump be friends again?

Mellencamp and Vanderpump were friendly prior to the “puppygate” debacle, but Vanderpump and Richards were close friends for years. They also severed their friendship over puppygate, leading to the infamous “Goodbye Kyle!” moment delivered by Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd when he kicked Richards out of their house.

The puppygate season was filmed in 2018, so has enough time passed that Mellencamp thinks Richards and Vanderpump could come back together? “In regards to Kyle and Lisa, I feel like if they actually were together, they probably could (make amends). Kyle’s pretty easy to forgive.”

But are Kyle and Lisa really ready to move forward?

Mellencamp may think Richards and Vanderpump could move forward, but Richards doesn’t seem to be ready. When asked how much she missed Vanderpump’s friendship on a scale from one to 10, she said, “Two to three,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Richards also doubted Vanderpump’s assertion that she had reached out to Dorit and P.K. Kemsley after their home invasion. Dorit Kemsley claimed she never heard from Vanderpump.

Vanderpump, who was also friends with the Kemsleys her last season, also had a falling out with the couple. “Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know,” Richards told Page Six. “I mean, who am I inclined to believe? Obviously Dorit and PK.”

Vanderpump responded to Richards’ remark, telling Page Six, “Oh, I hope I’m crafty! Crafty means you’re smart, right? I’ll take it as a compliment,” she said. “But when it comes to this, no, this is honest. And no, I never had to play games. I didn’t need to.”

