When Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County wanted to celebrate her son Ace on social media, she likely didn’t anticipate some of the backlash she would receive.

Dubrow revealed that her son Ace is transgender. As she’s done for all of her children, Dubrow proudly posted on Instagram about her son Ace on International Son’s Day. Some fans thought that Dubrow was leveraging her son’s announcement to stay relevant and she recently hit back at those assertions.

Heather Dubrow pushed back against the haters

Speaking candidly on her Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow podcast, Dubrow clapped back at the haters. “I saw [people] talking about my son was [a way] to remain relevant or to create a storyline on a show,” she said.

“Neither of these things are true. They are the farthest thing from the truth,” she said. “I need to clarify some things. With all the support, of course, there’s always going to be hate. You’re going to have haters. You’re going to have people that don’t understand. There were two main comments that I just want to address and one was why now?”

Heather addresses why Ace made his announcement now

Dubrow said she will do whatever it takes to keep her children safe. “And I get that he’s 12 years old. Why now?” she asked. “As a mom, you look at your kids and all you want to do is protect them. You want to put helmets on them. You want to wrap them in bubble wrap and just pray that nothing ever hurts them physically or emotionally.”

“And of course, that’s what I want to do with my kids,” she added. “But the truth of our lives is that we have been in the public eye for many years, and my son has been in the public eye since he was nine months old.”

“It’s really just all about protecting my kids. We are not trying to leverage our child for content, and I’m just going to leave that there,” she said.

“Being a parent, as so many of you know, is the hardest job on the planet,” Dubrow added. “But being a mother to me is my most important job ever. I take my kids and all your kids to my heart, always every day. And I know that I was given these four kids for a reason. And not only will I protect them and fight for their safety and their rights and their freedom, but I promise I’m going to help you protect yours too.”

She is supportive of all her children

She also wanted to make sure Ace could own his story. “There are other people who want to tell your children’s stories’ for them,” Dubrow said. “Something had to be said by us before someone else made a statement.”

Dubrow has always been extremely supportive of all of her children. Dubrow and her husband embraced their daughter Max’s decision to share that she was bisexual. Later, daughter Kat shared that she was a lesbian.

“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Dubrow told People in 2022.