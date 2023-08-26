Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is bringing drama to the season with some new blood. The new season introduces a new cast member: Jennifer Pedranti. The Oklahoma native is currently divorced and dating the man she is accused of having an affair with.

Let’s look at Pedranti’s life and relationships as well as her controversial “d–k pic” episode, which spawned a new business venture for Pedranti and her boyfriend. However, let’s first look at her occupation and relationship status.

Jennifer Pedranti occupation and relationship status

Pedranti owns a yoga studio and is a mother of five: Dominic, Everleigh, Dawson, Grayson, and Harrison. Currently separated from her husband, Pedranti is “navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home. Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan Boyajian has been the subject of the gossip mill in town,” a press release reports.

“Will and I share a house,” she said during the season 17 premiere. “My ex-husband, Will, is living in Oklahoma, working for my family’s business. Instead of moving the kids back and forth all the time, when he comes in town, I go stay at [my boyfriend] Ryan’s, and then he’s in the house. Do I understand it’s weird? Yes, but it is just how we’re navigating it right now.”

Pedranti and Boyajian have been dating since her split with her husband, and they have had their fair share of drama on the show with the now infamous “d–k pic” controversy.

‘RHOC’ Season 17’s d–k pic storyline

After Boyajian was accused by fellow castmate Tamra Judge of sending a “d–k pic” to Heather Amin, he and Jenn decided to cash in on the controversy. They launched merchandise under the moniker DckPic in their online store. The DckPic Instagram now has over 100 followers.

The store only offers hats with the hashtag #DckPic printed on them at the moment. One hat costs $34.99 and is available in several colors. It is a clever business strategy we frequently see used in reality television.

Apparently, the hat has had relative success. According to the couple, people clamored for the hat after Ryan debuted it on one of their vacations. Since then, they claim to have managed to sell over 450 hats.

How Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti met

Pedranti was married to her ex-husband, Will Pedranti, when she met Boyajian at fellow castmate Tamra Judge’s former gym, CUT Fitness. Judge accused her of being physical with him before her separation from her husband. However, Pedranti has been adamant that nothing physical happened with Ryan during her marriage.

The couple still appears to be together. Pedranti’s modeling pics are on Boyajian’s website. However, Pedranti’s castmates have questioned if Boyajian has been faithful to her since they became an official couple.

Pedranti claimed Boyajian had never cheated on her but was involved with another woman when they “were on a break.” But Judge has been telling the other housewives Boyajian had been unfaithful to Pedantri, and she told her she contemplated ending their relationship.