‘RHOC’ Season 17: Fired Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Filming and She Is Apparently There to Take Down Fancy Pants

Real Housewives of Orange County and Bravo had seemingly parted ways with Vicki Gunvalson. After being demoted to a “friend” in season 14, she says that Bravo fired her because of her salary demands, claiming she was “too expensive.” But now that her bestie Tamra Judge is back in the cast for season 17, it appears that she’s brought Vicki along with her. Vicki has been spotted filming, and apparently she’s there to take down Heather Dubrow.

Vicki Gunvalson was spotted filming season 17 of ‘RHOC’

Are the Tres Amigas back again? It appears so, as Vicki, Tamra, and Shannon Beador were recently spotted filming RHOC at Mozambique steakhouse in Laguna. Fan account @BravoLover_ tweeted two photos of the trio in late September and added a caption.

“My source 100% confirms cameras were rolling,” they wrote.

This comes as a bit of a surprise. Even though Vicki did appear in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, she was not expected to show up this season on RHOC.

She has admitted that she misses being part of the RHOC cast, and she was happy to get the opportunity to film again with Tamra on RHUGT. But when she found out that Tamra was returning as a full-time RHOC cast member for season 17, Vicki confessed that it “stings a little bit.”

“She called and told me she was going back on and the immediate thing I did was cry. I mean, I didn’t get the call and I felt, ‘what does she have that I don’t have?’” Vicki told E!’s Daily Pop.

The ‘OG of the OC’ is reportedly there to take down Heather ‘Fancy Pants’ Dubrow

In a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails, a source claimed that Vicki was returning to RHOC for season 17 and she was there to play dirty. Apparently, Vicki is still bummed about not getting her orange back, and she’s been accused of spreading rumors.

“For days now, there’s been rumors going around about a housewife everyone begged to come back to the show avoiding cameras and the rest of her castmates. All due to a rumor,” the tipster wrote.

“The rumor is true! And she is supposedly resorting to a tactic best known and seen on Beverly Hills. Yep! You read that right! A cease and desist should be making the rounds soon! But the source of where the rumor originated from may or may not be shocking to some. Have you recently seen a picture going around on social media of the ‘three friends’ filming together? The rumor came from the one that is still bummed about not getting her orange back.”

So, who is the subject of these alleged rumors? Of course, it’s Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow. And the story Vicki is allegedly spreading is that Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, has been cheating on her.

Vicki Gunvalson is determined to get her orange back on ‘RHOC’

The insider continued, claiming now that Tamra is back in the cast that Vicki has resorted “to playing dirty on camera and behind the scenes.”

“She’s trying to work overtime and do whatever it takes to get her orange back next season (should there be one). And spewing this rumor is just the start for her. Just you watch now!” the source wrote.

#RHOC star Briana Culberson on how her mom Vicki Gunvalson has handled life after Housewives: "I think she's still adjusting." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/bcg8mPkLBc — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 10, 2021

The rumor that Vicki has been spreading was referenced in a second tip submitted to Bravos and Cocktails. They wrote, “OC17 filming was already very drama-filled, but recently Taylor Armstrong brought to light from one of her friends that she spotted a housewife’s husband with somebody in a private environment.

The housewife feels like Taylor is setting her up and trying to ruin her reputation, but Tamra actually said that she heard of the same rumor from a friend, and her friend is none other than the OG of the OC – Vicki Gunvalson. There might be some drama surrounding this…”

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 will air on Bravo in 2023.

