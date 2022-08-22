‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Slams ‘Complete Lies’ About How No One Will Film With Her – but Did She Have Drama Going Into the Season?

Tamra Judge is hitting back at the rumor that her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County is on a rocky road.

She posted a blind item that teased her re-entry to RHOC was not welcome by some other cast members. And how she planned a dinner to address the chilly receptions she’s received, but was met by accusations from the cast about what she’s said about them on her podcast and in the media. No one wants to film with Judge and it’s “flopping hard,” according to the blind item.

Judge responded to the rumor: “Complete lies.”

Was the rumor trying to start drama with Heather Dubrow on ‘RHOC’?

The rumor referred to the “OGs” being unwelcoming to Judge. Since no original cast members remain, the rumor may have stemmed from some drama that occured last year between Judge, Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador.

Danielle Gregorio, Lizzie Rovsek, Heather Dubrow, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge | Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Dubrow returned to RHOC last season after a long hiatus. Judge initally championed her return and often seemed to be on her side during the drama being played out on the show. But after Judge and ex-Houswife Teddi Mellencamp started a podcast where they recapped Housewives shows, Judge started to think that Dubrow was trying to interfere with any chance she had to return to the show.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show that he thought Judge’s podcast hit too close to home. “Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives,” he said, via Page Six.

Adding, “How do you go on a Housewives show when you’re doing a behind-the-scenes about the Housewives?”

Tamra Judge seemed worried that Heather was preventing her from returning

Judge expressed concern over Cohen’s comments. “She did a podcast saying the same thing that Andy said,” Judge told Lewis during a separate appearence on his show. “I feel like Andy was being fed a line of bulls***. The fact that my podcast was a behind-the-scenes. We’re not a behind-the-scenes. We don’t dig up dirt. We don’t expose production.”

She then wondered if “someone” (Dubrow) was feeding Cohen this information. “And I feel like somebody’s been in his ear telling him that that’s what we do,” she said.

Judge then added, “And people would say to me, like, ‘Why do you support her so much? She does not support you.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I just thought she was a nice person,” she said. “I thought she brought wealth to the show, and I thought the show needed it.’ And then when [she returned to] the show, people would say [to her], ‘What do you think about Tamara [not] coming back to the show?’ She goes, ‘She had a good run.’”

And then she had drama with Shannon Beador last season

While her comments about Dubrow is still sizzling, Judge was also feuding with Beador.

When Judge didn’t return to RHOC but Beador did, there was friction in the press about their relationship. Judge was upset when Beador did a pre-season interview, sharing that she was glad Judge didn’t return. “[Tamra] was my best friend for six years,” Beador told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap (via People). “After she left the show, she’s been out there in the press quite often, saying things about me that are untrue. So, I’ve chosen to not engage and not address it.”

Judge addressed Beador’s remarks on Instagram, “All I’ve ever said is that she stopped talking to me shortly after I got let go (Vicki too) & how bad it hurt me when I needed her most,” she wrote. “I was always there for you. IF THE TRUTH HURTS SO BE IT! You s*** on me! That’s why you can’t keep friends.”

And while Beador and Judge hashed it out online during the RHOC season, Judge said on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast that she’d been in touch with Beador through mutual friends. And that she missed her friendship.

RHOC Season 17 is currently filming.

