‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Slams Jill Zarin – Tells Her to ‘Go F*** Yourself’ After Spill

Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City may have started a war with Tamra Judge when she revealed that Judge will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County – before Judge had a chance to announce the return herself.

Zarin said on her Instagram stories that Judge would return but Vicki Gunvalson would not. “Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki’s not happy,” Zarin said in a now-deleted video. Zarin shared the news on her way to a benefit luncheon, where other Housewives were in attendance.

Tamra Judge had a strong reaction to Jill Zarin’s spill of her ‘RHOC’ return

Judge saw the video, which quickly went viral, and tweeted, “Go f*** yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b****!” Then Judge made a video captioned, “I have an announcement.”

“Hey guys, I have a big announcement,” Judge said. “Jill is the thirstiest b**** I’ve ever met.” And while Zarin did not respond directly to Judge on social media, she posted a video on her Instagram, wondering why Judge was angry.

“I use an expression often, breaking news but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me,” she explained. “And I have read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was. And I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing.”

Jill was shocked that Tamra called her a ‘thirsty b****’

But then Zarin addressed Judge’s comment. “I just repeated the news that was already printed,” she said. “So I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today, calling me a thirsty b****. Thirsty about what? We’re so happy for you! Congratulations.”

Zarin’s daughter was by her side, adding how they were both happy for Judge and said they love Gunvalson and Judge. “You wanted this and I’m happy for you!” Zarin added. “Why is there any animosity? Anyway, we’re gonna have to straighten that one out. But congratulations anyway.”

A few of the Housewives, including Gunvalson who attended Zarin’s luncheon, gave their reactions to Judge’s return to Page Six.

“Obviously her presence has been missed,” friend and former RHOC cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke said. “She’s a staple on the show and they’d be lucky to have her.” Gunvalson said, “Good for her, I’m happy for her.”

Jill has gotten the ‘thirsty’ label before and especially on ‘RHUGT’

During The Real Houswives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives season, Zarin was called thirsty for wanting to be in the room when Eva Marcille recorded her radio show. Dorinda Medley admonished Zarin for trying to push her way into the broadcast, calling her thirsty.

Later, Taylor Armstrong, who was on RHUGT said Marcille felt uncomfortable with Zarin’s request, even though she downplayed it as Zarin sobbed.

But the “thirsty” moniker stuck because Zarin joined Brandi Glanville in the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse, which was when Glanville said Zarin was thirsty. “Me? You think I’m thirsty?” Zarin shot back at Glanville.

Of course, Zarin said Medley was the one who was the thirstiest. Meanwhile, unconfirmed rumors began that Zarin was asked back to RHONY.

