‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge’s Decision to Close CUT Fitness Had Nothing to Do With Her Return to the Show

Tamra Judge said her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County had nothing to do with the recent closure of her gym, CUT Fitness, citing that the business was a casualty of the pandemic.

One of Judge’s previous storylines in the series followed how she and husband Eddie Judge opened the fitness studio. The couple even made a creative promotional video for the gym, pranking friends at a party because the video momentarily appeared to be a sex tape.

And while keeping the gym operational during the last few years was a priority, Judge said it’s time to close the doors and move onto a new chapter.

Tamra Judge says closing CUT Fitness had nothing to do with her return to ‘RHOC’

Judge and Two T’s in a Pod podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp took listeners by surprise when Mellencamp spilled that Judge was closing CUT Fitness after nearly 10 years. “No wonder she’s going back,” Mellencamp said about Judge’s return to RHOC. “She has no money, she has to close her gym down.”

Eddie Judge and Tamra Judge |Robert Benson/WireImage

That’s when Judge clarified, “We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now,” she said. Adding, “Listen, we almost made it to [10] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you’ll all find out, more things are coming.”

Judge added “It’s 100% a loss. It’s hard.”

‘RHOC’ wondered if CUT Fitness was going out of business in 2020

RHOC fans wondered if CUT Fitness was going under in early May 2020 when Judge shared on social media she was selling weights from the gym. She posted, “If you’re looking for weights, barbells, steps, dumbells, we are clearing house at Cut Fitness. No deliveries or shipments. Must pick up. Give us a call.”

Fans immediately wondered if Judge planned to close her gym as the world was still locked down due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. “Not closing down,” she told inquiring fans. “Just restructuring of [the] business to a personal training studio. No more group classes. No longer need all this small equipment.”

Judge later added, “Yes. We got rid of class that needed a lot of small weights , Mats , etc. just doing personal training & spartan training when we reopen.”

Tamra returns to ‘RHOC’ after appearing on ‘RHUGT Ex-Wives Club’

Judge is back filming RHOC, so perhaps viewers will see her having to close the business. She’s been off the show for a few seasons, after being fired following season 14.

She admitted being cut loose from the series was humbling and recently thanked producer Andy Cohen for firing her. She admitted her return gave her a totally different and new perspective on the show. “I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have done to me,” she said. But laughed, “Even though I didn’t like it!“

She said a break from the show was actually good for her. “Because I was on the show for 12 years,” she said. “When you are on that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife.’ And then once you’re off of it, you’re like, oh, ouch … I did that? You live your life and you go on living your normal life. And then you come back and you’re like, ‘I was kinda an a**hole.’ So you come back with a different perspective.”

Then added, “Things are gonna be totally different,” Judge insisted about her return to RHOC. “The kids are older.” She then joked, ‘So thank you for firing me.”

RELATED: ‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Says She’s Not Selling Cut Fitness