‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra War Over Teddi Mellencamp on ‘WWHL’ – ‘Why Do You Get so Defensive?’

Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County dug in when it came to her ongoing feud with Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Gunvalson made it clear that she doesn’t like Mellencamp, who is Tamra Judge’s Two T’s in a Pod podcast co-host and the two have been in a nonstop war of words.

The feud sparked in June when Mellencamp said she didn’t think Gunvalson liked her. Gunvalson and Judge have had a tight friendship that went off the rails and they didn’t speak for a few years. But they’ve reconciled and their bond strengthened again. So when Mellencamp made the statement, Gunvalson shot back and implied that Mellencamp was a small blip in Housewives history.

That’s when Mellencamp came back with the remark, “Well if we’re talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?”

Vicki Gunvalson said she doesn’t have to like Teddi Mellencamp

During their appearance on WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked a viewer question about how awkward it was to have Mellencamp and Gunvalson feuding. “Uh, yeah very awkward,” Judge exclaimed. “I want them to get along.”

Cohen asked Gunvalson why she didn’t like Mellencamp. “Well because you can not like people you’ve never met,” she replied.

Gunvalson then became exasperated, slamming Mellencamp for asking her on social media where she was on January 6, which was the date of the insurrection. “That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody,” Gunvalson said.

But Judge asserted that Mellencamp only made the snarky remark because Gunvalson started with Mellencamp first. Gunvalson added that she was in Mexico on that day.

Gunvalson tried to extinguish the argument on the show. But then turned to Judge, “Why do you get so defensive?”

Judge said, “Because I love her!”

“Oh good,” Gunvalson replied. “You love me too.”

Andy Cohen observes how Tamra is stuck in between Vicki and Teddi’s fight

Cohen observed how Judge is truly stuck in the middle. “I don’t need to get in the same room with her!” Gunvalson reasoned.

Clearly annoyed, Judge said, “But there’s no reason for them not to like each other!”

Gunvalson insisted that they will never be together, “Why is she here?”

Vicki Gunvalson didn’t always have ill will toward Teddi Mellencamp

Gunvalson and Mellencamp didn’t always have such an icy relationship. Gunvalson was a guest on Two T’s in a Pod, which was when she asked Mellencamp if her father was single. Mellencamp replied, “You do not want to date my dad.”

Beyond having a rock star lifestyle, Mellencamp joked that her dad was also “too short” for Gunvalson. “He’s not tall enough for you. I heard you need a six-foot requirement. He’s maybe 5 [foot] 9 [inches],” Mellencamp said.

During her January podcast appearance, Gunvalson opened up to Mellencamp and Judge about her dream man. “Number one, they must love Jesus,” Gunvalson said. “Age 55 to 63. I want to be treated like a lady. I want a family man. Someone I could laugh with. Someone who will adore me. Likes to travel, new experiences. Someone to cook with me and drink wine and laugh with me. But not be an alcoholic. I can’t do the drugs and alcohol thing. Attracted to me.”

Even though she seemed comfortable talking about her love life to Mellencamp in January, something must have changed. Looks like Bravocon could be the perfect format for Mellencamp and Gunvalson to “Squash their Beef.”

