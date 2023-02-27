‘RHOM’: Adriana de Moura Got ‘Down on My Knees’ for Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton – ‘They Won’t Let Go of the Bone’

Adriana de Moura from The Real Housewives of Miami truly regrets comparing her foot injury to Alexia Nepola’s son’s life-changing accident. She apologized on RHOM but said Nepola and best friend Marysol Patton refuse to accept her apology and will never let go of the incident.

Several RHOM cast members teased “an incident” this season that divided the group. Viewers saw how Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barth sided with Nepola and Patton. While Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, and Dr. Nicole Martin tried to remain neutral. Of course, de Moura’s close friend Julia Lemigova sided with her.

Adriana de Moura agrees that the comparison on ‘RHOM’ was horrible, but Alexia and Marysol won’t meet her halfway

The RHOM incident occurred during a trip that was filmed months ago. But de Moura reports that no resolution between the OGs has been found.

Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura |Peacock

“Whatever I do is never good enough. I apologize. I get down my knees, I apologize again, and they won’t let go of the bone, you know?” de Moura said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“And I feel like they keep kicking me when I’m down,” she admitted. “I call them fairweather friends because when I was married, on top of my game and I felt like they had something to take, then they were my friends. Now they feel like I’m less relevant. Julia said it really well. It’s like the jungle’s law. Let’s attack the weaker and go for it with no remorse.”

Alexia and Marysol from ‘RHOM’ like to kick Adriana when she’s down

De Moura became emotional during the trip, crying because she felt very alone in life, harping on how no one cared for her. In many ways, she hoped Nepola and Patton would chime in and be supportive. Instead, they continue to roll their eyes, especially when she showed up in a wheelchair the day after hurting her ankle.

She said their reaction was a powerplay and that they like to kick her because she’s down. “Because I don’t have a husband, because they feel like I’m just alone,” she said. “And so therefore they feel like I’m more vulnerable, which I am in a way. I went through a lot emotionally, so maybe I am feeling a little more vulnerable mentally, and, they sense it. It’s very predatorial actually.”

De Moura is shocked because she feels as though she was also supportive of Nepola and Patton when they faced dark days. “I never did anything to them. So I am shocked because why would they turn on me,” she said. “I don’t understand. And so obviously they have ulterior motives that again, they see me weaker, vulnerable, and then let’s attack, you know?”

Why is Adriana de Moura surprised by her fellow ‘RHOM’ OG’s reactions?

She was also surprised by Patton and Nepola’s reaction, considering they’d been friends for many years.

“I never had any issues with them in the sense of I’ve never done anything to them in all these years of friendship,” de Moura said. “In my eyes, nothing was supportive. And even when they drift away after we wrapped season 3, I stayed from a distance, but yet loyal to them. And still, consider them my good friends.”

De Moura said that Patton and Nepola’s reaction, especially after months have passed, is surprising. “That’s a little bit to me surprising how they’re coming from me this season,” she said. “Because I never really did anything to them. But I guess underneath, you know, the surface, there was more to it than I realized, you know?”