‘RHOM’: Julia Lemigova Gives Update on Relationship with Larsa Pippen

Julia Lemigova is one of the newest cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami, having joined the franchise in Season 4. She is also the first LGBTQ housewife in history.

Lemigova shares the screen with Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, and KIki Barth. As in all of the franchises, the Miami women have friends, frenemies, and sometimes enemies within the group.

Lemigova and Pippen have had issues over the last two seasons, most recently when Pippen accused the model of making out with a man, which meant cheating on her wife, Martina Navratilova.

What did Julia Lemigova say about her relationship with Larsa Pippen?

Real Housewives of Miami stars Adriana de Moura, Julia Lemigova, and Larsa Pippen | John Parra/Getty Images for Smile Train

Lemigova spoke about her relationship with Pippen on Danny Pelligrino’s Everything Iconic podcast. The host asked her where she stands with Pippen now.

“Life will tell,” the 50-year-old responded. “I think we have a lot of things we need to discover or rediscover about each other.” She told the host there are a lot of things she is still digesting from last season. “Throughout the season, I kind of rediscovered Larsa and me playing this game in our friendship, like I called it Tom & Jerry, that’s what it is,” Lemigova explained.

Lemigova did say Pippen reached out in support of Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis, but “time will tell” about their friendship.

What happened between Larsa Pippen and Dr. Nicole Martin?

Lemigova is not the only Miami housewife who has had issues with Pippen. Dr. Nicole Martin got into it with the basketball star’s ex-wife often. At the Season 5 reunion, Pippen told the doctor, who is a board-certified anesthesiologist, author, and lecturer, that she doesn’t have a “real job.”

“Not like you — putting people to sleep,” she actually said to the anesthesiologist.

“I don’t necessarily always agree with Larsa,” Lemigova said when asked about the incident. “I don’t know why she made this comment, why she needed to look down on Nicole’s accomplishments, why does she have to do it?” she stated.

How does Julia Lemigova feel about her best friend Adriana de Moura’s issues with Larsa Pippen?

There has been quite a bit of drama between Pippen and de Moura. In an interview with Chanel in the City, the model said she can defend both sides. She believes her bestie was too aggressive, but Pippen said horrible things and personally attacked de Moura.

“I would defend both, but it was not necessarily the case with Larsa and Adriana. Um, Adriana is like a very fiery Brazilian girl; she may have overreacted sometimes a little bit, but the core of this thing was Larsa did say some horrible things. She attacked different issues different, like human issues,” Lemigova explained.

Navratilova’s wife continued by saying, “Larsa called Adriana a horrible name. She called her bipolar, she called her homeless, you know she, I mean seriously, like how does even those words come out of someone’s mouth, but it did, so there is nothing to say Larsa did it to herself, you know.”