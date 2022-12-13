‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Offers Martial Advice to Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova – After Dr. Nicole Said Larsa Tried to ‘Ruin’ Their Marriage

Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami offered relationship advice to Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova after Dr. Nicole Martin from RHOM reportedly said Pippen tried to “ruin” their marriage.

The first few episodes of RHOM showed how Lemigova struggled with an empty nest. But she also had a hard time dealing with the amount of travel Navratilova did for work. During the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, a fan asked Pippen if she had advice for the couple.

What advice did Lara Pippen from ‘RHOM’ have for Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova?

Pippen said the RHOM couple should focus on the good and positive aspects of their marriage. “I kind of feel like you have to focus on all the good things and not necessarily the small bumps along the road,” she said.

Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, Larsa Pippen| Peacock

“I work super hard on my relationships. And I feel like you have to look at the big picture and focus on the good things because there’s no one that’s perfect,” Pippen added on the WWHL After Show. “And I know I always believe in the good in people. I’m always optimistic and I always believe in the good in people. So I feel like the grass isn’t greener. And focus on the good and not necessarily the 2% that could possibly be bad.”

When host Andy Cohen asked how she felt about having Navratilova on the show, Pippen said, “I’m obsessed with her by the way.”

Did Larsa Pippen try to ‘ruin’ Julia Lemigova’s marriage?

Martin recounted to Page Six some “Instagram” drama between Pippen and the couple. The trailer teased that Lemigova was busted making out with a man and the cast gets involved.

“There was some Instagram drama between them and it was some stupid, petty drama and then here [Pippen] comes, like, ‘I heard you’re making out with men,’ like, potentially trying to ruin a marriage,” Martin said. Adding, “Martina knew about it. She didn’t give a s***, so why are we trying to create drama where there is none?”

“Like, Instagram drama [versus] ‘Let me destroy your marriage?’ This is a perfect example of how Larsa fights,” she continued.

And while they had a social media spat, Martin thinks Pippen just took the incident too far. “Julia is a little flirtatious, very sexual. She’s very comfortable with her sexuality,” Martin said. In fact, last season the cast questioned Lemigova’s close relationship with pal Adriana de Moura and wondered if they had an affair.

“I think she suppressed it for so many years that now she’s very much about embracing how she’s feeling,” Martin added about Lemigova.

Larsa Pippen thinks Julia is more open to the ‘RHOM’ group this season

Pippen said Lemigova didn’t connect with the rest of the RHOM cast and instead just “co-signed” on whatever de Moura said and did last season.

“I’m so happy this season that I got a chance to really appreciate Julia,” she said on the WWHL After Show. “There’s so much good to her. And I feel like sometimes like having Adriana there because Adriana could be toxic at times. I kind of felt like she just would cause a situation with Julia and I. And I feel like now that Adriana is not necessarily such a big part of Julia’s life, that, I really appreciate Julia.”

Pippen clarified what she meant when she said de Moura wasn’t a “big part” of Lemigova’s life. “I feel like she’s more open to all of us,” she explained. “I feel like last season, whatever Adriana said, Julia would basically co-sign on. And I feel like Julia kinda feels like we’re friends.”

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 are currently streaming on Peacock.