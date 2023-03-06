‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Says ‘A Lot of People Have Come Forward’ Suggesting Lenny Cheated

The Real Housewives of Miami has given fans an inside look at Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s marriage over the years, and in season 5, a behind-the-scenes view into the deterioration of their marriage. Both have started dating new people, and though Lenny claims he started dating model Katharina Mazepa after he and Lisa had parted ways, Lisa admitted in an interview that she’d heard rumors about Lenny cheating on her for years.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Lisa Hochstein’s thoughts on Lenny Hochstein possibly cheating on her

Lisa opened up about the rollercoaster of her televised divorce in a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She reflected on the infamous hot mic moment that captured Lenny’s plans to divorce Lisa before he confronted her to break the news himself.

“That’s the craziest thing,” Lisa said of the unintentional reveal. “I don’t know how he could think that that wouldn’t get caught. But he did, and it’s out there. And that was a surprise to me; I found out about that moment the day-of, the day I got that episode.”

“It kind of put all the pieces together and made everything kind of crystal clear,” she added. “I thought it was paranoia. I thought I was just being paranoid about certain things that happened leading up to that moment, and it turns out it wasn’t. You know, that hot-mic moment proved it.”

As for rumors of Lenny cheating on her, Lisa addressed what she’d heard back when RHOM was first revived by Peacock in 2021.

“I have had a lot of people — true or not, I don’t know — but a lot of people have come forward with some kind of evidence, or just things that they saw in regards to Lenny and other women, and his behavior after this all unfolded,” she said in a December 2021 ET interview. “And there’s also things that I didn’t approve of, and I kind of thought I was being paranoid, or I was being ‘the crazy wife.’ But it it turns out I wasn’t.”

Lenny Hochstein is dating Katharina Mazepa

According to Lisa, when she and Lenny first split, her now-ex-husband told her that she would be getting a “front row seat” to him dating other women. The plastic surgeon confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2022 that he was dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, but hadn’t started seeing her until he and Lisa had parted ways.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa Hochstein is dating Jody Glidden

Lisa, for her part, has also moved on and found romance elsewhere. She told ET about her relationship with entrepreneur Jody Glidden.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she said. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me.”

“[He] has empathy, he cares,” she continued. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”