‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein ‘Welcomes Major Career Success,’ While Lenny Could Struggle, Astrologist Predicts

The Real Housewives of Miami viewers are witnessing dark days for Lisa Hochstein as her marriage to Lenny unravels on RHOM Season 5.

And while Lisa has endured heartache and hardships over the past few months, astrologist Joy Yascone Elms predicts that better days are ahead for Lisa. But Lenny may end up paying a karmic price.

‘RHOM’ Lisa and Lenny relationship drama is in their charts

“Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have filed for divorce and boy is it messy. Let’s get into the secret details of their divorce as outlined in their charts,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Lisa Hochstein | Peacock

“Lisa is a Leo. And as a Leo Sun, Saturn the planet of challenges has been transiting her 7th house of marriage and partnership since March 21st, 2020. And that transit will end March 7th, 2023,” she shared.

“This transit is one of the most difficult transits of Saturn and can easily indicate discord, stress, isolation, pain with one’s psyche and in relation to others,” Yascone Elms said in a nod to the trauma Lisa recently experienced.

But, Yascone Elms said, “It does not always spell divorce but often can lead to this result. This is called Divine Timing Challenge Season Seven in the book ‘The Power of Divine Timing,’ an astrological guide that predicts 10 plus years into the future.”

Other celebrity couples are also enduring relationship strife

Yascone Elms said many celebrities that have divorced are going through this Divine Timing Challenge. For instance, “Tom Brady is a Leo and Gisele Bündchen is a Cancer on the cusps of Leo and they recently divorced as they were experiencing this same transit of Saturn,” she explained. “This transit may also point to pain, isolation, stress, and issues with your relationship with others. It exposes open enemies and also can indicate stress in marriage.”

Also enduring the transit are many royal family members. “Including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, King Charles, and Leo Sun Meghan Markle,” Yascone Elms said. “This explains the issues and true pain and threats. That’s what caused Prince Harry and Meghan to flee the United Kingdom and step down from royal duties. Yet, many of the royals will be free of this harsh transit March 7th, 2023.”

Lisa Hochstein from ‘RHOM’ will soar, whereas Lenny could struggle, astrologist predicts

Yascone Elms said the Hochsteins’ charts indicate that being on RHOM alone also added stress to their relationship.

“The show may have also added stress to their relationship as Lenny has Saturn in his house of Publishing and Broadcast Television as a Gemini Sun. It also shows in the chart of Lenny that he more than likely had an extramarital affair with his duality of a Gemini Sun and moon in Gemini,” she said.

“It is revealed in Lisa’s chart that she will do well financially in the divorce if they finalize the divorce prior to March 7th, 2023,” she predicted. “Otherwise, it looks to be a very long process for financial well-being for Lisa.”

“Yet, Lisa will be a force to be reckoned with from May 16th, 2023 to May 25th, 2024,” Yascone Elms said. “As she becomes more famous and welcomes major career success, Lisa will be experiencing what we call in The Power of Divine Timing, Divine Timing Blessing season Ten. Lenny’s chart shows an uphill battle toward career success and public opinion as he experiences the opposite Divine Timing Challenge Season Ten. This will all play out on the screen during the next full of drama season.”

Joy Yascone Elms is an astrologist and author of “The Power of Divine Timing — Divine Timing Challenge Season 7”