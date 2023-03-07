‘RHOM’ S5 Finale: Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton Couldn’t Care Less About Adriana de Moura’s Apologies

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has been hailed as one of the best seasons of the Housewives around the world in a long time. The season culminated in a clash between Adriana de Moura and Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. After de Moura realized the gravity of her actions, she worked to mend fences in the season finale, the last episode before the reunion that was filmed months later. But Nepola and Patton weren’t interested in patching things up.

Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, and Adriana de Moura have been on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ since the beginning

The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo back in 2010 and featured Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Larsa Pippen as full-time cast members. The show went off the air in 2013 but was revived by Peacock in 2021. Nepola, Patton, de Moura, and Pippen all returned in some capacity, and some new faces were thrown into the mix.

When The Real Housewives of Miami returned, de Moura and Patton joined as Friends of the Housewives. But despite their seemingly reduced role in the show, both reality stars have played critical parts in this season’s drama.

Adriana’s offensive comments to Marysol and Alexia

While the Housewives and Friends were on vacation in the Bahamas, Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth were wrestling on the beach. They fell onto de Moura’s foot, leading it to become bruised and swollen.

Later, while de Moura was discussing the incident with the other Housewives, she pointed out that accidents have consequences. To drive her point home, she mentioned to Nepola that all accidents have some sort of repercussions, including her son Frankie’s near-fatal car accident in 2011.

The comparison drew backlash from her fellow cast members and led to an ugly rift between the two TV stars. Patton, meanwhile, jumped to her friend’s defense.

Patton wasn’t on the best terms with de Moura either. De Moura explained to Patton that several years ago, Patton’s ex approached de Moura to go on a date, but she refused given that Patton was her friend. According to the ex, he told de Moura that he was “never in love with Marysol.” De Moura told Patton this as a way to demonstrate her loyalty, but it became a point of contention as Patton wondered why de Moura would bring up hurtful things that were said in the past relating to a relationship that hurt her.

Marysol and Alexia didn’t accept Adriana’s apologies

De Moura expressed her regret in the aftermath of her comments and in her confessional. A week later, she sent Nepola a text acknowledging her actions, telling her it was “[her] bad.” But she still hadn’t apologized to either Nepola or Patton in person.

In an attempt to bring the cast together before they broke for the season, Housewife and world-famous event planner Guerdy Abraira planned an extravagant dinner to hopefully help everyone find some common ground. De Moura apologized to both Patton and Nepola in front of everyone, but they weren’t having it and refused de Moura’s apologies.

At the end of the episode, text on screen shared updates about the Housewives prior to them filming the reunion in February 2023. De Moura’s relationships with Patton and Nepola have yet to be fixed.