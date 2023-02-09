‘RHOM’ Season 5: 7 Times Lenny Hochstein Proved He Is the Absolute Worst

Real Housewives of Miami fans are watching the split of Lisa and Lenny Hochstein unfold in season 5. After 12 years of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits in the middle of filming. And now, that drama is playing out in front of Peacock viewers as well as in the tabloids.

Lisa says she never saw the breakup coming, but there were definitely plenty of signs and red flags that she missed. Here’s our list for the seven times that famed plastic surgeon and self-proclaimed “boob god” Lenny Hochstein proved he is the absolute worst.

Lisa Hochstein | Peacock

1. Lenny Hochstein cheated on his wife and then lied about it, but ‘RHOM’ cameras missed it

Reports surfaced in early May 2022 that Lisa and her RHOM costar Larsa Pippen confronted Lenny and a woman named Katharina Mazepa at a Miami club, complete with allegations that drinks were thrown.

At the time, Peacock had officially picked up the reality series for season 5. But, cameras were not rolling at the time of the incident. At the time, Lenny denied that he and Lisa had split or that he was cheating on her. But just days later, he announced the breakup and claimed that they had been contemplating divorce for years.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children who we love deeply,” Lenny told Us Weekly. “We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened.”

However, Lisa told the outlet that she was “blindsided” by her husband’s “reckless” behavior.

2. He brought his mistress into the home he shares with Lisa and their kids

Lenny filed for divorce on May 20, claiming it was not a surprise to Lisa and noting that she had signed a prenuptial agreement. At the same time, her husband’s mistress publicly stated that Lisa knew all along what was going on and no blindsiding took place.

“Lenny & I are both separated from our spouses. We are both currently going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” the model said. “Despite her efforts to make the situation look otherwise, Lenny NEVER ‘blindsided’ her; in fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

Lisa claimed Lenny was telling Katharina lies, and she regrets ever inviting that woman into her home. In October 2021, Katharina was spotted at the Hochstein’s annual Halloween party.

“To clear things up, she does not know any private matters of family outside of the lies Lenny is telling her. She was invited to my home, a decision I now regret, but that does not mean she is privy to what happens with my family,” Lisa said.

3. Lenny Hochstein has accused the ‘RHOM’ star of turning their kids against him

Page Six reported in early February that Lenny had accused Lisa of “alienating” their children against him. After tying the knot in 2009, the couple welcomed two kids via surrogate, son Logan in 2015 and daughter Elle in 2019.

When RHOM fans first met the couple way back in season 2 (in 2012), she was quite candid about her struggles to get pregnant. Lisa worried at the time that not being able to have kids would put a strain on the relationship, and then they did briefly separate in 2013 when she discovered he had strayed.

Despite him having an “emotional affair” with another woman, they managed to reconcile before finding success with a surrogate. But after going through all of that, Lenny now says that Lisa has turned the kids against him.

In a recent court filing, Lenny alleged that Lisa had begun “disparaging” him to the kids over his new girlfriend to “exact revenge.” He claimed that she told them “your dad wants to take you to be with the woman he’s leaving us for,” while discussing a planned vacation in Aspen.

He also claims that Lisa refuses to allow the kids to sleep over at his home out of fear of them meeting Katharina, and all of this is resulting in “confusion, anxiety and sadness” for their two kids.

4. His shocking hot mic rant made headlines in season 5

In a shocking moment from RHOM season 5, cameras caught the plastic surgeon whispering to his newly single friend Vito at the “Good Vibes” party.

“In a couple of months, I might be single, too,” Lenny said before making it clear he was ready for a split.

Later in the scene, the doctor admitted that he wasn’t having sex with Lisa because that would’ve meant he was “cheating on who [he] really [cares] about” — presumably referring to his model girlfriend, who he was already dating. And it all went down while Lisa remained completely clueless.

5. He made a nasty threat to the ‘RHOM’ star when he told her he was filing for divorce

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lisa revealed that Lenny told her he wanted a divorce just two days after the party with the hot mic moment. She admitted she was “devastated, shocked,” and in that moment, he had “confirmed some suspicions” she’d had for a while.

“He said, ‘We’re getting a divorce, and if you don’t—’ I forget the exact words, but, ‘You’re gonna get a front row seat to me dating,'” Lisa said.

6. Lenny Hochstein cut his off wife and children off financially

In a November 2022 court filing, Lisa claimed that she was unable to “buy diapers and food” for herself and her children because Lenny’s credit card was declined.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the legal documents stated. “[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?”

In response, Lenny didn’t deny that he closed the card and cut off his family financially. He said that his estranged wife “earns $30,000 per episode” of RHOM, implying she made enough money on her own.

7. He was improving himself, but not for the ‘RHOM’ star

Lisa admits that she and Lenny had “hit a rough patch” before he filed for divorce, but she never thought their marriage was over. She actually thought things were getting better when Lenny started going to the gym frequently. The RHOM star had no idea the improvements her husband was making weren’t for her.

“I thought that was for me,” she confessed, per E! News. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re finally taking my advice.’ I’m like, ‘Lenny, you look great. You look amazing.’ We were bonding over that. We were working out together, actually, with the trainer.”

Real Housewives of Miami is now playing on Peacock.