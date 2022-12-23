‘RHOM’ Season 5: Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s Split Is ‘Personal’ – ‘You’ll See Us Get Pissed,’ Dr. Nicole Says [Exclusive]

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 cast was fired up when they learned that Lenny Hochstein left his wife Lisa for another woman. RHOM viewers witnessed Lisa revealing to the cast that her husband wanted her out of the house and that he was cheating on her.

Needless to say, the Miami women were not going to stand for it.

In a confessional, Alexia Nepola said the woman Lenny cheated on Lisa with follows Lisa on Instagram and she would “grab her by the hair.” Dr. Nicole Martin added, “There’s a special place in hell for this woman.”

The ‘RHOM’ cast watched Lisa’s marriage unravel in real time

Nicole told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the RHOM cast witnessed Lisa’s pain in real time. “I think it was really hard for all of us to watch Lisa’s marriage kind of unravel. It was happening in real-time, you know? It wasn’t like, oh, this happened months ago let me tell you about it. No, this is happening this morning and here I am at lunch crying to you about it,” she said.

Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein | Peacock

“So it was very raw, very fresh. The emotions are so heartfelt,” she continued. “Alexia just got married last year. Larsa (Pippen) just got divorced. Guerdy’s (Abraira) been married for 25 years. I just got engaged. You got all these women who are in different points of their lives but can all relate to what she’s going through.”

‘RHOM’ Season 4 dropped clues in Lenny and Lisa’s relationship

They may fight and argue, but Nicole said this news was very personal to the entire RHOM cast. “So we all take it very personal. It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” she said. “You’ll see us cry, you’ll see us laugh, you’ll see us get pissed. We beat piñatas you know? We all kind of feel for her. And it was hard for her, but hard for everybody to watch her go through that.”

Lisa and Lenny’s relationship seemed tentative and often argumentative on RHOM Season 4. Did Nicole pick up on any trouble in the relationship in the past? “I mean, looking back, we kind of were like, oh, that was a little rude. He was a little dismissive … like there were little things,” she recalled. “But I think relationships, all of them, romantic and friendships and family, they have ebbs and flows, right?”

Nicole chalked up those dismissive moments to a momentary low point in Lisa and Lenny’s relationship. “You have moments where you’re just like, everything’s great. And then you’ve got moments where you’re busy with work and other things and maybe your relationship is not your priority,” she said. “So at least I thought maybe they were just on one of those low points. But that they would bounce back.”

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast shows up for Lisa in different ways

“I think she thought they’d bounce back,” Nicole continued. “And it’s hard when you realize there’s no bouncing back.” Nicole thinks Lisa was somewhat blindsided when Lenny told her she needed to find a new home for her and the children.

“I think in a sense, yes,” she said. “I think she was probably like, oh, we’re not in the best place. Like, maybe there’s some issues, but we’re going to work through it. And then when there was no more working through it, I think she realized like, wow, this is it. And that’s a hard realization.”

Nicole said the RHOM cast definitely shows up for Lisa throughout the season in different ways. “We both have kids around the same age. So for me, I feel like I’ve been her mom friend,” Nicole said. “I’ll text her and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, you want to go to the waterpark with the kids?’ And then we’ll all go to the waterpark together. So I show up kind of in the mom-friend world. Then I think Larsa and her, they hang out a lot. Larsa’s single and her kids are big, so they’ll go out at night together. And I think everyone kind of shows up in different ways. So we all kind of do our part to help out.”

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 are currently streaming on Peacock.