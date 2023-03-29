‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion Part 3 Recap: Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton Confront Adriana de Moura

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami was one of the most jam-packed seasons of Housewives drama in recent memory. As a result, the reunion was sure to be eventful. The third and final part of the reunion wrapped up the season in March 2023, and it saw the housewives attempting to tie up loose ends before breaking for the season.

(l-r) Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Andy Cohen, Adriana De Moura, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton confronted Adriana de Moura about their feud

During the season, the housewives and their friends took a girls’ trip to the Bahamas. On the trip, Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth accidentally fell on Adriana de Moura’s ankle, leaving it bruised. When speaking with Alexia Nepola and the other housewives about the injury, she asserted that accidents have consequences and likened it to Alexia’s son Frankie’s near-fatal car accident in 2011. The comparison led to a bitter rift between the two RHOM OGs.

On the same trip, Adriana told Marysol Patton that her ex-boyfriend approached her after he’d broken up with Marysol claiming he was never in love with the RHOM OG. This similarly led to their relationship being irrevocably damaged.

At the final part of the reunion, Bravo boss Andy Cohen approached the topic and the three TV stars attempted to sort it out. While they weren’t able to completely solve their issues, Alexia and Adriana hugged it out at the end and looked forward to a possible path to healing.

Adriana de Moura’s letter from Marysol Patton’s liver

After attempting to mend fences with Marysol, Adriana handed a letter she claimed to have received from someone to Andy Cohen and had him read it out to the women. The letter detailed daily abuse at Marysol’s hands, but at the end, it was signed “Marysol’s Liver.”

The stunt was intended to be a joke, and did get some laughs out of some fellow housewives. But it also threw them for a loop, and only hurt whatever healing she and Marysol had.

Lisa Hochstein looks forward after her divorce from Lenny Hochstein

Model and friend of the housewives Kiki Barth revealed in the finale of the reunion that she’s heard for years of models hooking up with famed plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, the now-ex-husband of RHOM star Lisa Hochstein.

Lisa and Lenny split in May 2022, and they’ve both since moved on to new people. Lisa brought her new boyfriend, entrepreneur Jody Glidden, to the reunion.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova celebrate cancer-free life after filming of the reunion wrapped

When the RHOM reunion filmed in January 2023, it was weeks after tennis star Martina Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. But in March 2023, she announced that she was cancer-free, much to the joy of her wife, RHOM star Julia Lemigova.

“As far as they know I’m cancer-free,” Navratilova told Piers Morgan, according to Reuters. “I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation, but only for a couple of weeks and that’s more preventative than anything else.”

Still, Lemigova said that they’ve pressed pause on their adoption plans in the wake of Martina’s recovery. “We were thinking about adopting but that’s definitely put on hold, and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” she said.