‘RHONJ’: Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice Is ‘Mount Rushmore’ Face of ‘Housewives’ Franchise

Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City says Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is the beacon or “Mount Rushmore” face of the franchise and shares why.

Frankel also claimed to suggest the “girls’ trip” type of Housewives show (hello Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), but when she suggested it to executive producer Andy Cohen, he said they weren’t ready. But Frankel said Giudice is her top Housewife because she came into the experience true to herself and remains true to herself.

Teresa Giudice ‘cooks, cleans, serves time,’ Bethenny Frankel says

Frankel shared why she thinks Giudice is the ultimate Housewife or her Mount Rushmore of the franchise on her Rewives podcast. In addition to doing her own cooking and housekeeping, Frankel said Guidice served time, didn’t sign a prenup, and loves “big.”

Bethenny Frankel and Teresa Giudice |Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Bliss/Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DSW

Adding that Giudice is “iconic” and speaks Italian, and is a “legitimate’ Housewife who shows up without makeup and isn’t the typical Housewife who came in and got “watered down.”

“When she walks out of Housewives and they close that box, that Housewives coffin, and she’s old and wise, she will be the same Teresa who walked in paying cash for all the gaudy furniture that you’re going to jail for,” Frankel said.

Bethenny Frankel and Teresa Giudice sparred

Frankel said she and Giudice don’t really know one another personally, other than through social media messaging. But they would “battle” through their Bravo blogs and on Twitter. “Not really,” Frankel said. “I was just saying whatever the hell I thought about her episodes. I was like f***ing starting fires for no reason. And then it would be semi-awkward when I would see her at a Bravo event.”

“Bravo wants to cross-promote it on BravoCon and on these other things,” she continued. “And then you see these people that you’ve been asked about on Watch What Happens Live. I think Andy once asked Teresa a question about who she liked the least or some s***-stirring thing that they do on Watch What Happens Live. And Teresa said me, but she said she’s a good mother, which was really nice of her to say. But like, you’re always getting in fire, random shots, and putting you next to these people.”

Despite some of the shade, Frankel said she really likes Giudice and appreciates her business drive. But added, “She was the first to do what I did successfully after me,” noting how she launched the first brand and cookbooks in the franchise.

Teresa flipped a motherf***ing table, Bethenny points out

“So Teresa is on my Mount Rushmore and she deserves to be there,” Frankel said. “She’s been there since day one and she has been knocked down and picked up. She has been through a marriage and another marriage. She remains true to who she was at the beginning, you know, minus paying cash for furniture, ornate Italian Jersey furniture.”

Frankel also said a Mount Rushmore Housewife is one who drove a memorable moment. She had her whole “I’m up here, you’re down here” moment with Kelly Bensimon. But she said Bensimon sort of drove that clip. Instead, “Teresa flipped a motherf***ing table!” Frankel exclaimed. “The first explosive moment ever in the entire Housewives franchise. Like big dramatic water cooler, crazy over the top, like the weave-rip moment was Teresa flipping a table.”

RELATED: ‘RHONJ’ Fans Implore Teresa Giudice Get a Prenup Before Wedding to Luis Ruelas and Bethenny Frankel Agrees