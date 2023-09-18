The reality television star spills secrets of season 14 and says she's ready to 'put the pedal to the metal.'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral’s life has been a whirlwind since she debuted on the Bravo series beginning with season 13. With one of the wildest installments of RHONJ record under her belt, Danielle is ready to talk season 14. She also reached another life milestone by debuting her Boujie Kidz line at New York Fashion Week and couldn’t wait to tell us all about it.

‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral talks New York Fashion Week debut and Boujie Kidz

Danielle, congratulations on your debut at NYFW. Please tell Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s readers about your label Boujie Kids.

My company, BOUJIE KIDZ, was created five years ago when I decided I wanted to do something more fulfilling. I wasn’t happy at my job, and I wanted to make a change. I wanted to do something I loved, which was dressing my kids!

What was the reasoning behind it?

I wanted to feel happy going to work! At the time, my daughter was just born, and I loved dressing her up in big bows and tutus. I wanted to do that for other moms.

The brand allows parents to dress their children in stylish clothing without breaking the bank. Why was that important to you as both a mother and business owner?

That is SO IMPORTANT! It’s the foundation of my company. Kids grow so fast, and to buy clothes that break the bank isn’t relatable to me…STILL ISN’T!

Not only do you have Mommy and Me outfits, but Daddy and Me ensembles as well. That is a very untapped market. Can you share why incorporating dads into coordinating fashion with their sons was important?

My first child was a boy, my son Dominic. He was my first doll! I noticed there weren’t a lot of matching outfits for fathers and sons. I haven’t dug my feet into these two types of lines yet, but don’t worry, it’s on my radar!

Danielle Cabral says ‘RHONJ’ fans will get to feel the excitement of New York Fashion Week with her during season 14

‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral on the runway of NYFW 2023 | Anthony Serrantonio Photography

What was it like getting ready for your first NTFW?

Exhausting! Stressful! Anxiety fueled! I was so nervous about this fashion show. It’s my first one, and I wanted to make it my own. I personalized everything! The music, the background video, all of it!

Will the experience be a part of the new season of RHONJ? Yes!

This will be your second season on RHONJ. Have your initial nerves about being on the series subsided?

100%! I’m so much more comfortable navigating my way through the group now.

Danielle admits filming season 14 has been ‘quite interesting’

How do you balance filming, working on your fashion line, and being a wife and mother?

I don’t! I work 24/7, and it is the most grueling work schedule I have ever experienced. But, I have a strong support system in my husband, mother, and best friends. I tell myself constantly that if it were easy, everyone would do it! Now is the time to put the pedal to the metal.

Do you believe you are now a New Jersey mama, or does Staten Island still emerge?

Staten Island is still VERY much present. I am just filled with a little more glitz and sparkle from my new New Jersey roots.

What can fans expect from the new season of RHONJ? Are you currently filming the season 14?

Honestly, I’m still processing it all myself. Filming season 14 of RHONJ has been quite interesting…to say the least.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.