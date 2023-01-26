‘RHONJ:’ Everything We Know About the 3 New Housewives — and the 1 Who Is Taking a Step Back

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is getting a shake-up for season 13. Three new women are stepping up to the plate as full-time additions to the show. Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler are ready and willing to join in on the drama. Meanwhile, fans of the show can expect to see a lot less of Jackie Goldschneider in the upcoming season. But who are the new additions to the cast, and why is Goldschneider taking a step back?

Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Gorga, Joe Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Lexi Barbuto | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy

Jennifer Fessler is already a friend to some members of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast’

If Fessler looks like a familiar face, you’re not imagining it. Though she’ll be officially making her debut in the RHONJ cast when season 13 premieres on February 7, she’s been seen around town with multiple members of the cast. Though the show is introducing her as Margaret Josephs’ long-time friend, she’s seemingly already formed bonds with a few of her other castmates also.

Back in August of 2022, Fessler attended the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Louis Ruelas. Guidice has also shown support for Fessler’s high-heel brand, F. Major, by wearing the pumps in public. It certainly seems like the entrepreneur is primed to fit right in with the rest of the RHONJ cast.

Who is Danielle Cabral?

Cabral is the second new cast member set to make her debut in season 13. Like Fessler, she is also a business owner. In 2018, she founded Boujie Kidz, a clothing line specializing in unique apparel for young children. Cabral also has two kids of her own with her husband, Nate, to whom she’s been married for a full decade. The Staten Island-born business owner admits that her personality type is over the top, so it might be wise for RHONJ fans to prepare for her to bring the drama.

Rachel Fuda is the final newcomer joining the ‘RHONJ’ cast

Fuda is the last and final newbie set to make her debut in RHONJ Season 13. Fuda is also a mom but has three kids to Cabral’s two. Fuda has a 15-year-old as well as two young children under the age of two. She spends quite a bit of time with her husband, John, as she also works full-time for his company, Valet King, in addition to seeing him at home. Fuda seems to have developed a bond with Melissa Gorga, so it’ll be interesting to see what her energy adds to the group of housewives.

Jackie Goldschneider will not be a full-time cast member for ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

While Fuda, Cabral, and Fessler will be taking a step up, Goldschneider will be taking a step back in RHONJ Season 13. Rather than being a full-time cast member, Goldschneider will only be making occasional appearances on the show as a friend to current cast members. This decision surprised fans since the reality star has been a part of the show since season 9. However, Goldschneider has prioritized her health over the show and is working toward recovery from an 18-year eating disorder. So while Goldschneider’s fans might miss seeing her frequently in the upcoming season of RHONJ, they will likely respect her decision to prioritize her well-being.