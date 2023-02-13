‘RHONJ:’ Fans Say Teresa Giudice Plotting Attack on Melissa Gorga by Reuniting With Jacueqline Laurita

It’s been years since fans have seen The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita play nice with OG Teresa Giudice. But time heals all wounds. The former BFFs had a nasty fallout and vowed never to speak again. They ended their feud recently with a meeting that surprised fans. And now viewers believe Giudice may be using Laurita against her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Giudice and Gorga have been estranged since Gorga skipped Giudice’s wedding last year.

Teresa Giudice reunites with Jacqueline Laurita

Giudice and Laurita’s final blow came in Season 7. Laurita left the show after, promising she wouldn’t return unless certain cast members, seemingly Giudice, were long gone. But they recently reunited after the two shared pleasant memories about one another publicly.

On her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice reflected on being “devastated” over the end of their friendship, likening it to a “friends divorce.” She added: “I really was sad for a while. [My ex-husband], Joe [Giudice], could tell you.” Despite such, Giudice says she wishes Laurita “nothing but the best.”

She proved so during a linkup with Laurita. “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited, and it feels so good!” Giudice, 50, captioned an Instagram post of the pair posing at Cipriani Las Vegas. Laurita moved to Vegas permanently after leaving the show. She also shared videos on her Instagram Stories of the outing, and it appears Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was also in attendance.

Fans say Teresa Giudice is plotting against Melissa Gorga with Jacqueline Laurita truce

With Laurtia in the news so much of late, many wonder if she’s returning to the show. And after her meet-up with Giudice, some speculate she will out of spite of Gorga.

“What a coincidence that days after Jacqueline talk s*** about Melissa now she’s having lunch with Teresa….” one fan wrote in the comment section of OMGRealityTV’s repost of the photo.

“Melissa is SHOOK,” another chimed in, with three laughing emojis.

According to a user who commented on Kempire’s Instagram post, the two former friends met will ill intentions. “Their shared hatred of Melissa. They both need to get lives,” they wrote.

Jacqueline Laurita blames Melissa Gorga for the demise of her friendship with Teresa Giudice

While Giudice has been open to mending fences, Laurita has expressed a level of regret over how she handled their fallout. But when speaking with AllAboutTRH in Jan. 2023, Laurita blamed Gorga for the demise of her friendship with Giudice.

Gorga joined the show in Season 3 and was estranged from Giudice then. Laurita befriended her, and tried to help the family members mend fences, but it backfired. At one point, Laurita was closer to Gorga than Giudice was. But after Giudice’s release from prison, Gorga seemingly turned on Laurita in favor of having a relationship with Giudice. Laurita and Giudice tried to reconcile, but it failed. The former RHONJ star says Gorga was behind the whole ordeal in keeping her and Giudice apart.

“I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again,” she said, claiming Gorga drew a “wedge” in their friendship.