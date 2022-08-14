‘RHONJ’: Former Producer Confirms Teresa Giudice Had No Idea Her Brother and Sister-in-Law Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Joining the Show

Since her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice is adamant that she had no idea her family would be on the show. The Gorgas deny such. According to Giudice, she would have never agreed to participate in the show if her family had been cast due to an ongoing feud between them at the time. Melissa insists she told Giudice once she was vetted and signed her contract, but Giudice says she’s lying. Now, a former RHONJ producer is corroborating Giudice’s account.

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Joe Gorga | Greg Endries/Bravo

Carlos King confirms Teresa Giudice had no idea Joe and Melissa Gorga were joining ‘RHONJ’

King was a producer on the first two seasons of RHONJ. The Gorgas joined the cast in season 3, along with Giudice’s cousins Kathy and Rosie Wakile. At the time, she was estranged from them all. Kathy admits she didn’t tell Giudice she was joining the show.

Source: YouTube

For years, Giudice has said that her family joined the show behind their backs, which they all denied. But King says Giudice is telling the truth, noting he knows firsthand. He explained in a recent episode of his Reality With the King podcast:

When they were asked to be part of New Jersey Housewives, they never told Teresa. Teresa found out through a producer. And she called me and asked me my opinion and the one thing I’ll say is Teresa wasn’t hurt that she didn’t know from her brother and sister, she was hurt because she knew ‘This relationship that I have with Melissa and Joe is very sensitive’ – and she knew in that moment she called me that their relationship will never be the same because it will all air out on the show, and it’s unfortunate because I do believe, in my opinion, that the dynamic of them being on the show together affected their relationship.

The mother of four says she’ll never forgive her family for joining the show behind her back

Giudice has spoken at length about feeling betrayed by her family. While speaking to an audience at BravoCon 2019, Giudice explained the situation, saying her family drama playing out on TV was worse than her legal issues and her ultimate prison stint.

Source: YouTube

“Well, unfortunately, that was the one sad thing for me throughout this whole show, not only the legal stuff, but the family stuff. My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me,” she said, per Bravo TV. “That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy [Wakile] anymore. I’ll never speak to her or Rosie [Pierri] ever again because I don’t want family like that. But my brother and Melissa, for my parents, of course I forgave them.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga say Teresa Giudice knew they were joining the show

The Gorgas call Giudice’s claims BS. They say they kept her informed about their casting process every step of the way, despite their relationship not being in the best place.

“Behind her back was me just showing up with a mic-pack on like, ‘Hey, I’m filming with you.’ That’s behind your f–king back. This was very well-known that I was even going to audition. And then it was known that I got it, and then it was known that my first episode and my first day of filming was going to be the christening that she was going to attend,” Melissa explained on her On Display podcast.

But King says Giudice learned she was invited to the christening by a producer and was hesitant to show up.

RELATED: ‘RHONJ’: Kathy Wakile Explains Why She No Longer Has a Relationship With Melissa Gorga