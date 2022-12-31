‘RHONJ’ Friend Claims Newbie Rachel Fuda ‘Bought’ Her Place on the Show – and Dumped Friends

The Real Housewives of New Jersey friend Kim “D” DePaola claims that new cast member Rachel Fuda who owns a New Jersey tile company gave Joe and Melissa Gorga free tile in exchange for a chance to interview for RHONJ.

DePaola said Fuda has owned a tile company in Elwood Park “forever” and is friends with Frank Catania’s girlfriend Brittany Mattessich – which was her path to the Gorgas and the show.

Kim ‘D’ explains how Rachel Fuda connected with Melissa Gorga for ‘RHONJ’

DePaola said Mattessich brought Fuda to Franklin Lakes, which is when she connected with the Gorgas. “She wants to be on the show desperately,” DePaola said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “She makes friends with Melissa, approaches Melissa and Joe, and said, listen, I will give you all free tile for your house. Whatever else they sell, they might sell marble.”

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

DePaola said Fuda presented the Gorgas with a deal to do, “The whole house for free if you try to get me on the show,” she recounted. “The whole house of tile for free. She gets her interview, she gets on the show … she drops Brittany like a stale crust of bread. And she dropped all her friends in Franklin Lakes and she stuck right up Melissa’s ass. That’s where she is. That’s where she’ll stay.”

Kim ‘D’ thinks Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga are ‘using’ each other for ‘RHONJ’

“This girl was determined,” DePaola insisted. “She was another one who was determined to step it up with the Fuda guy, how much, has she married him? I don’t know what the relationship really is, but this is what you call someone who sets her goals and knows how to get them.”

DePaola said she uncovered the gossip on Christmas Eve. “I met a lot of people that I know. A lot of my friends were there. And a lot of them are from Franklin Lakes. So they were all spilling their guts,” she said. “Just telling me, listen, this is the real deal on this girl. So to me, I don’t care how she climbed her way to the top and I don’t care about the free tile. You go girl, you got what you wanted. I don’t like that she did that to Brittany and I don’t like that she threw her friends away because all of a sudden she’s with Melissa Gorga, who they’re just using each other. So it’s not a real friendship.”

What issue does Kim ‘D’ have with the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 cast member?

DePaola said Fuda and Mattessich aren’t exactly enemies, but she pushed people aside to get to the Gorgas and RHONJ. “Listen, that didn’t get Fuda on the show,” DePaola said about the agreement to become an RHONJ cast member in exchange for a house full of tile. “Fuda had to be interviewed, but, Melissa said this is my friend, interview her and I’m sure she was larger than life and she got on the show on her own, but with a little nudge of the free s***. Melissa probably pushed. It’s big. This is huge. I couldn’t believe that this took place.”

The ladies of #RHONJ are Super Smashing ? ? Who are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/TlVKEELgul — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 22, 2022

But DePaola believes that Fuda will fit in, joking that she’ll give somebody else some free tile. But added that she didn’t like how Fuda cast Mattessich aside. “I don’t like the throwing the friends away,” she said. “You’re a fake and I love Brittany. So Brittany’s the sweetest girl. And for her to do that to her, I don’t like it. So now I’m going in on the fact that I’m not crazy about this Fuda. I’m not liking what I hear.”