‘RHONJ’: Gia Giudice on Where She Stands With Cousins Amid Feud With Gorgas

Family feuds are magnified when they play out on reality television. Just ask The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice – and Joe and Melissa Gorga. They’ve fought on the show on and off for over a decade, but their current drama may not be repairable. Either way, Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, says the issues aren’t impacting her relationships with her cousins, Joe and Melissa Gorga’s kids.

L-R) Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga, Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Melissa Gorga says her kids don’t get involved in the adults’ issues

Despite the drama, Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law have always tried to keep their children close. While the Giudice kids have said negative things about the Gorgas, Melissa says she forbade her three children from doing so. On the show, she’s been open about never allowing her children to disrespect their aunt and uncles, no matter how old they are.

Melissa’s daughter Antonia has always had a close relationship with Teresa’s daughter, Milania. Their playdates have been shown on RHONJ. As they’ve grown up, they’ve shared special messages about one another on their respective Instagram pages.

Melissa says Antonia wants no part of the family feud. After noticing two of the Giudice girls unfollowed her parents, Melissa revealed on her On Display podcast that Antonia spoke to her about it.

“[She’s] unfazed,” Melissa said. She says Antonia told her: “You know what, Mom? Not your problem, theirs.” Melissa added: “It’s so crazy that she’s just a drama-free [person]. She almost giggles at the drama.”

Gia Giudice says her relationship with the Gorga kids is intact

Giudice and the Gorgas have not seen each other nor spoken in person since days before Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. The Gorgas opted to skip the wedding entirely after a blowup argument during the season 13 finale taping.

While reconciliation between them isn’t possible, Gia told Page Six that the cousins have avoided their parents’ issues. She says they “never” let their parents’ drama with one another affect their relationship as cousins. Gia previously told the media outlet that she hasn’t been in contact with Joe and Melissa Gorga. “We don’t really talk as much now, but it’s OK. I’m sure we’ll move forward somehow,” she said in Oct. 2022.

In her recent chat with the publication, she says keeping the lines of communication with her cousins amid drama between the adults was harder when they were “younger.” But her “hope” is that her generation will bring everyone “back together.”

The Giudice children unfollowed Joe and Melissa Gorga on social media

While they don’t let their relationships with their cousins be impacted, Gia and Milania Giudice have been vocal about being upset with their Uncle Joe over his comments about their father, Joe Giudice. Since Giudice’s deportation back to Italy, Joe Gorga hasn’t hidden his disdain for Giudice. According to Gorga, his former brother-in-law caused years of estrangement between him and his now-deceased parents. Joe Gorga also accuses Joe Giudice of mistreating Teresa.

In recent seasons, Gia and Milania have confronted their uncle over the comments. Joe Gorga feels Gia has been disrespectful in her approach. But to keep the peace, he vowed never to speak ill of their father again. Still, he says no one defended him when Joe Giudice disparaged him publicly.

Amid the current feud between Giudice and the Gorgas, Reality Blurb reports that Gia and Miliania have unfollowed Joe and Melissa on Instagram. The unfollow came after Gia told Us Weekly that she was trying her hardest to keep her distance from the drama, noting that she was “trying to be the bigger person.” but with so much bad press between the family, it’s clear the Giudice girls are loyal to their mom.