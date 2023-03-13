‘RHONJ’: How Caroline Manzo Feels About Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice’s Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have their own theories about Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice’s reunion. Many believe the two are plotting against Melissa Gorga. Either way, the two women are happy to be back in each other’s lives. And despite her own issues with Giudice, RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo doesn’t have a problem with the reunion.

Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, and Caroline Manzo | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Caroline Manzo reacts to Jacqueline Laurita’s reunion with Teresa Giudice

After years of dissing one another publicly, Laurita and Giudice squashed their beef. The former BFFs turned enemies met for a five-hour lunch in February 2023 while Giudice was visiting Las Vegas with her new husband, Luis Ruelas. Both Giudice and Laurita gushed about their linkup on social media and in recent interviews.

Source: YouTube

While Laurita’s sister-in-law Caroline Manzo remains at odds with Giudice, Manzo says she has no issue with their reunion. “I’m happy for them,” Manzo told Hollywood Life‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. “I think Jacqueline…when Jacqueline is hurt, she comes out guns blazing. But I know it comes from a place of hurt.”

Manzo added Laurita and Giudice had a “true friendship” before their falling out. “Season 3, season 4, was absolute chaos. That [their friendship] was collateral damage. So I’m truly very happy for them both,” she added. “Jacqueline has her reasons. Again, haven’t talked to her about it. But I know that Jacqueline is very methodical about how she thinks and why she does what she does.”

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter was skeptical about her mom reuniting with Teresa Guidice

Laurita’s daughter Ashlee is also weighing in on her mom and Giudice’s reunion. In an interview with Page Six, Ashlee explained her initial reaction to the reunion. “I saw her reconnect with Teresa, and I was like, ‘Teresa? Really?’” she admitted. “I’m very blunt. My mom and I have that sister relationship. I was like, ‘You know, I wish you guys well.’”

Source: YouTube

She says her mom and Giudice’s friendship ending was a result of them both having personal issues unrelated to their friendship. “It was just kind of recapping [that] they were both going through really stressful times in their lives when they had that fallout,” Ashlee added.

Now, she says her mom and Giudice appear as if there was no time passed between them, or any bad blood. “[They are] talking all the time,” Ashlee revealed. “Ever since [the meet-up], I’ve been on the phone with my mom, and she’ll be like, ‘Oh, hold on, Teresa’s calling. Let me call you right back…’ I think they were both at a place where they were ready to reconnect,” Ashlee said.

The newfound friends may end up relocating to the same state

Ironically, the two old friends both plan to move to the West Coast, so their friendship can continue to grow. Laurita already lives in Vegas but is moving to California. Earlier this year, Giudice announced plans to move to California in four years when her youngest daughter graduates from high school.