‘RHONJ’: How Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Feels About Her Reunion With Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were shocked to see Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice reunite. But no one was more surprised than Laurita’s daughter. Laurita and Giudice’s beef trickled down to other members of their families. But Laurita’s daughter says she is optimistic about the future for the two old friends.

Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita via Getty Images

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter admits she had to be convinced Teresa Giudice and her mom’s reunion was genuine

Laurita’s daughter Ashlee has had a front seat as a witness to the drama playing out between her mom and Giudice. That’s why when her mother let her know she’d be meeting with Giudice, she was hesitant for her to go.

In an interview with Page Six, Ashlee explained her initial reaction to the reunion. “I saw her reconnect with Teresa, and I was like, ‘Teresa? Really?'” she admitted. “I’m very blunt. My mom and I have that sister relationship. I was like, ‘You know, I wish you guys well.'”

Source: YouTube

She says her mom and Giudice’s friendship ending was a result of them both having personal issues. “It was just kind of recapping [that] they were both going through really stressful times in their lives when they had that fallout,” Ashlee added.

Now, she says her mom and Giudice appear as if there was no time passed between them, or any bad blood. “[They are] talking all the time,” Ashlee revealed. “Ever since [the meet-up], I’ve been on the phone with my mom, and she’ll be like, ‘Oh, hold on, Teresa’s calling. Let me call you right back…’ I think they were both at a place where they were ready to reconnect,” Ashlee said.

Jacqueline Laurita opens up about her reunion with Teresa Giudice

Laurita confirms that it was Giudice who reached out to her to meet. The former BFFs met in Las Vegas for lunch with their husbands while Giudice was on vacation to see Bruno Mars’ show.

Source: YouTube

In an Instagram caption of a photo of their time together, Laurita opened up about seeing her old pal. “5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited, and it feels so good!” she wrote in part. Regarding speculation about a sinister plot against Melissa Gorga, Laurita called BS. “No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show, and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” she added.

Laurita also says she has no interest in returning to the show. She claims she’s moving to California this summer. Ironically, Giudice plans to relocate to California in a few years.

Teresa Giudice says she reached out to Jacqueline Laurita because of their children’s similarities

Giudice has also been hopeful for a restored friendship with Laurita since their meetup. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Giudice says enough time has passed for them to move on from their past drama. Before the meeting, they also shared pleasantries about one another publicly. Giudice also notes she and Laurita both have autistic sons named Nicholas, and Giudice wanted to bond over their shared experiences.