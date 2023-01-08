‘RHONJ’: How Teresa Giudice’s Husband is Trying to Help Her Ex, Joe Giudice, Return to the U.S.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Teresa Giudice were the first of any franchise to serve time in prison. Joe was deported amid his release, but he hopes to be able to return to the country to be closer to his four daughters. Teresa recently revealed that her new husband, Luis Ruelas, has joined the fight to try and help Joe’s appeal.

Luis Ruelas wrote a letter of support to Joe Giudice’s immigration attorney

Joe and Teresa continue to co-parent their four daughters, one of which is barely a teenager. The former couple also remains close friends, and Teresa is heavily involved in Joe’s fight to be able to return to the country, and apparently, so is her new husband. When asked whether or not her ex wants to be back in the States, Teresa revealed on a recent episode of her podcast that plans are in motion.

“We’re working on that right now,” Teresa told her co-host. She noted that Ruelas was “picking up all his paperwork from the immigration attorney” as they were recording the episode.

“Joe is talking to an attorney, and the girls are in the process of writing letters, because they have to submit them, of why they want their father to come back to this country,” Teresa shared. Ruelas also penned a letter in support, with Teresa adding that Ruelas believes Joe is an amazing father.

Considering Joe has already lost three deportation appeals, Teresa admitted that she “hadn’t talked to [Joe] about it,” so she doesn’t know how hopeful he is to return. But she stays optimistic. “You never know,” she said. “Never say never.”

Joe Giudice was deported after his release from federal prison

The former RHONJ star spent nearly four years in prison for committing bankruptcy and wire fraud. Due to him not being a citizen of the U.S., despite him being in the country since he was 1, he faced deportation. Joe was released to ICE amid his release from prison and tried his hardest to wait out his appeal.

But after experiencing the conditions within ICE, which he says were worse than his time in prison, he asked to await the outcome in his native country of Italy. He was released in 2019.

In a video statement he posted upon his return to Italty, he reflected on what he learned during the ordeal. “Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror,” he continued. “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect,” he added, noting that his family is the most important. Now, he lives and works in the Bahamas.

He praises Teresa Giudice as a mother

One thing Joe and Teresa will always come together for is their children. Despite a divorce and living in different countries, they speak daily, and Joe has nothing but kind words to say about Teresa as a mother. He’s gushed about her motherhood publicly numerous times, including via Instagram.