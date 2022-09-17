‘RHONJ’: If Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Won’t Film Together Melissa Could Be Done, Kim D. Says

Now that Teresa Giudice said she will no longer speak to Melissa Gorga, where do producers go with this relationship on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Former RHONJ friend Kim “D” DePaola thinks the fractured relationship could spell trouble for Gorga. Giudice recently said she had “had it” with her sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Giudice’s brother Joe has said his future (and his wife’s) on the show is unclear. DePaola thinks Giudice’s ultimatum could mean this is the end of the road for the Gorgas on RHONJ. Or not …

Kim D. thinks Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will never speak again if she leaves ‘RHONJ’

“I think there are two scenarios here. If somehow Teresa gets them off the show, we don’t know if that’s gonna happen, they will never speak to her again,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga |Arturo Holmes/WireImage

“I don’t care if she’s in the street, or homeless, Melissa and Joe would never speak to her,” she added. “If there’s a shot of them getting back on the show or being able to film again or staying on the show, they’ll talk to her. That’s the only reason.”

She emphasized, “These people do not like each other. They do not wanna hang out. They do not wanna do family things.” DePaola added, “They have zero in common.”

‘RHONJ’ producers could go either way with Teresa and Melissa

While DePaola thinks Giudice’s ultimatum could mean Gorga gets fired, she also thinks producers could work with both cast members.

“I believe that Teresa does not wanna film with Melissa,” she said. “Now let me explain to you how they can work this. Bravo can say, ‘Listen, Teresa, you don’t have to film with Melissa.’ They can do the whole show and not have the two of them film. They can do that. They’ve done this before.”

But, producers could go the other way too. “They can go and it would be bye-bye,” she said. “I mean, everybody would get over it. But I know people are chomping at the bit to see this season and remember, they’re gonna film the reunion.”

The feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will be real

She added, “I would never admit to being that excited about RHONJ, I am excited. I can’t wait to see it because this is something I predicted.”

DePaola also thinks how producers and the network reacts to the ultimatum will be fascinating. “I don’t know if it’s the end for Joe and Melissa, but she’s got brass ones,” she said referring to Giudice’s ultimatum.

“They’ve given her too much power,” DePaola said about producers. “She needed this job. She needed the money. They just gave her too much power. Who is she to tell Bravo who is she gonna film with? But they allow her to do this. And this is why it’s gotten to this point. That’s why the girls are afraid to really come at her.”

One big reason why DePaola can’t wait for RHONJ is that viewers are going to get an authentic season. “You know why it is gonna be good? It’s real … it’s finally real. Just like the thing with Kathy [Hilton] and Kyle [Richards from RHOBH]. This is real s***. And that’s why this stuff is good.

