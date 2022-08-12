‘RHONJ’: Inside Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Feud Amid Giudice’s Wedding

Filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has already wrapped, but the major drama is just getting started. The on-again-off-again feud between sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga was reportedly rekindled just days before Giudice’s wedding. Things became so bad that Gorga and her husband Joe skipped the wedding altogether. Now, the family is once again not on speaking terms. And according to sources, Joe and Melissa have reached their final straw with Teresa, reportedly calling her toxic. Reps for both sides have yet to speak publicly about the drama.

Teresa Giudice was reportedly involved in a rumor about Melissa Gorga cheating on her brother

Multiple reports surfaced ahead of Giudices August 6 nuptials that her brother and sister-in-law would not be in attendance. KEMPIRE reports that while filming the Season 13 finale episode of RHONJ, Giudice, her now-husband Luis Ruelas, and the Gorgas got into a major blowup due to a rumor brought up about the Gorga’s marriage.

KEMPIRE notes that the Gorga’s felt Giudice was part of bringing the rumor to light, and they did not like Ruelas’ reaction to the mess. The rumor reportedly involved Melissa cheating on Joe with an actor while out one night partying in New York City. Co-star Margaret Josephs allegedly told a friend on the show that she witnessed Melissa making out with an actor named Nick Boratta. Boratto stars on Tyler Perry’s: The Oval on BET.

KEMPIRE adds that Giudice and Ruelas reportedly told her brother about the rumor before the season began to film and had no intention of bringing the rumor to the show. Josephs’ friend, however, spilled the tea, leaving the Gorga’s to believe that Giudice was involved.

The Gorga’s skip Teresa Giudice’s wedding amid feud

Some fans held out hope that the Gorga’s would decide to attend the wedding at the last minute. But, they stood strong and skipped completely, opting for a family vacation with Melissa’s sisters instead. A source told PEOPLE that the Gorga’s are drawing a line in the sand with Giudice once and for all.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” one source claims. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

Another source added: “It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding,” noting the absence of estranged cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri. “But that’s the choice Teresa made.”

While the Gorga’s were not in attendance, other Bravo celebrities were. RHONJ stars Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania attended. RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey joined the festivities, while newcomer Chanel Ayan of RHODubai also attended.

Their family feud will continue to play out on ‘RHONJ’

Giudice’s wedding was filmed for a four-part special set to air on Bravo. While her wedding won’t play out on Season 13 of RHONJ, all of the family drama will. A premiere date nor a trailer has been released, but the show is expected to premiere this fall.

Melissa and Joe Gorga speak on their absence

On Melissa’s On Display podcast, the couple said it was time to cut out the toxicity and stop pretending that things are better than what they are in their family. They are saddened things are the way they are, but they refuse to continue to be mistreated.

“I’m just shocked at the way I’m treated by my own family, my blood,” Joe said on the podcast. “That’s what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that.”

