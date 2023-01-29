‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Says Melissa Gorga Never Liked Teresa Giudice

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to reveal what led to the current estrangement between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. But according to former housewife Jacquline Laurita, Gorga never liked Giudice. In fact, Laurita blames Gorga for causing more of a rift between her and Giudice when they were on a path of reconciliation.

Jacqueline Laurita says Melissa Gorga always disliked Teresa Giudice

Laurita and Giudice were close friends for 10 years before their rift began in Season 5. Prying about Giudice’s legal and money issues caused Giudice to question her loyalty. Laurita also found herself in the middle of the constant bickering between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

While answering fan questions in a recent social media post, Laurita says Gorga always had ill feelings toward Giudice. “Melissa spoke poorly of Teresa when they appeared to be good, and no, I don’t believe she ever liked Teresa or wanted Teresa and I to be close again,” she claims, Reality Blurb reports. “Everyone was just playing the TV game.”

When Laurita and Giudice began to make amends, she says Gorga became fearful that everything she previously said about Giudice may come to light, and tried her hardest to maintain a buffer between the old friends. “When I told Melissa about it, she acted weird and reminded me not to trust it because Teresa really hated me and I needed to remember that. I told her that she was probably right, but I’d rather have her fake it and be fun like that, rather than fighting with me,” Laurita added.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are currently estranged from each other

Gorga and Giudice played nice on and off after Giudice was released from prison in 2015. But after Giudice began dating her now-husband Luis Ruelas, things began to go downhill again. Giudice felt that Gorga and her brother Joe didn’t defend Ruelas against questions and accusations from their co-stars.

Ruelas and Giudice became engaged in 2021, and wed the following summer. The Gorgas skipped the nuptials. Months earlier, Giudice announced at the Season 12 reunion special that Gorga wouldn’t be a bridesmaid in her wedding, but that Ruelas’ sisters would be. Gorga took it as a final and unforgivable jab, especially because Giudice was in her bridal party. They agreed to stop pretending they shared a close relationship.

During the Season 13 taping, an alleged rumor about Gorga being unfaithful to Joe was brought to the show. Reports surfaced that Giudice facilitate the rumor, causing a major blowup during the finale taping.

What Season 13 of ‘RHONJ’ will show between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

The drama leading up to the intense season finale will be the highlight of Season 13. Even the estranged sisters-in-law’s taglines reveal their issues. The 43-year-old Envy by Melissa Gorga owner says in the opener: “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air.” She previously accused Giudice of spreading toxicity in their family.

Giudice, 50, shares her own shade, hinting at her finally doing away with the family drama in favor of her new in-laws. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s hard to clean when it spills,” the Namaste B$tches podcast host states.