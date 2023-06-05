‘RHONJ’: Joe Giudice Knows ‘for a Fact’ Joe and Melissa Gorga Helped the FBI in Their Fraud Case

Joe Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey knows “for a fact” that in-laws Joe and Melissa Gorga helped the FBI build a fraud case against him and ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

In 2014 the couple was found guilty of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa Giudice received a 15-month federal prison sentence. Joe Giudice was sentenced to 41 months and then deported to Italy because he was not a U.S. citizen.

Joe Giudice thinks Joe and Melissa Gorga helped the Feds

Giudice recently shared how he believes that his brother-in-law and sister-in-law helped law enforcement.

“When they came on the show, they were very good friends with my ex-partner’s attorneys, which went to the Feds, which I think Melissa and Joe were involved,” Giudice said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Because I know for a fact, from an ex-FBI guy that told me that [they] was helping.”

“So he told me, yes, he was behind the scenes with my ex-partner,” he continued. “And they went to the Feds to feed them all this information.” Adding, “I might have, you know, did a couple of things, cheated on some things you know on my tax returns. Who didn’t? You know what I mean?”

He thinks he was given a harsher prison sentence because he wasn’t a citizen

Giudice also thinks that he was given a harsher sentence because he had never obtained citizenship. “The only thing that my accountant didn’t do was file my personal tax returns. He filed my business tax returns,” Giudice insisted. “He didn’t file my personal tax returns for whatever reason. And that was the reason why they started looking into everything.”

“And of course, they had to find something. And if I was a citizen, it would have been nothing, you know, believe me. It would have been nothing, I would have probably been out in a year. I would have been home,” he added.

“It would have been over and forgotten and it would have been like nothing. You know what I mean? But being that I wasn’t a citizen, that’s what made it so much worse, which was my fault,” he admitted. “I should have always become a citizen, and I never did. But whatever, I mean, you can’t cry about spilled milk, but it’s pretty much water under the bridge.”

Joe Giudice recalls a ‘RHONJ’ scene with Joe and Melissa’s attorneys

Giudice also pointed to a scene in RHONJ where the attorneys he suspects were bounced from a party. “Well, why would they invite those attorneys to their party which, oh, you know, by the end of the night they were thrown out,” he recalled.

“There is a scene where the one attorney is there and gets thrown out of the party. That’s her. She was actually my ex-partner’s attorney that were going to the Feds and working with my ex-partner,” Giudice said. “So, I mean, why would they have these people there? Why would they even be there? You know what I mean? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Giudice has since left Italy and moved to the Bahamas and works in construction.

