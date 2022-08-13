‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Is ‘a Bunch of Bull’ – Kim D Believes Teresa Is Behind It

She may not be a fan, but Real Housewives of New Jersey friend, Kim DePaola (known as Kim D) isn’t buying the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor that recently surfaced online.

A rumor started that Gorga and her husband Joe did not attend his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding because of the fight they all got into regarding a rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe with family friend Nick Barrotta. Unnamed sources have told various publications that Melissa laughed about the rumor. And Kim doesn’t totally buy the gossip that Melissa cheated either.

Melissa Gorga cheating rumor can’t be true, Kim D believes

“I’m glad I didn’t make an opinion yesterday about thinking if she cheated or not,” Kim said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I’m thinking not now. Only because this is a hearsay thing again.”

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

“And I just listened to a snippet of Melissa’s podcast. Melissa said there’s a lot more to the story as to why they were mad at Teresa and Luis. So I don’t think they’re as innocent as people saying.”

Is Teresa Giudice involved in the scandal?

Kim didn’t think the entire Melissa Gorga cheating story truly added up. Apparently, the gossip stemmed from Margaret Josephs’ friend Laura Marasca Jensen.

“It sounded really real,” Kim said. “But then once you heard Laura say that Margaret didn’t see it with her own eyes. She heard it. Then I’m like, wait a minute, come on, stop now. So Margaret did not see it with her own eyes. This is a bunch of bull. And I believe now listening to the snippet of Melissa’s podcast, that Teresa was a lot more guilty.”

“Because Teresa uses all her soldiers to do her s***,” Kim added. “She did it back in strippergate. She was before Melissa got on the show, she was one of the ones running around telling Caroline [Manzo], and Jacqueline [Laurita] that Melissa was a dancer. You know?”

Kim D thinks Teresa is behind the rumor

Kim has never been a fan of Melissa but also she’s not a fan of Teresa’s either. “Teresa’s full of s***,” she said. “She has everyone do her dirty work. And so I think Teresa’s behind this. That’s where I’m gonna go with this after hearing what Melissa and Joe had to say on the podcast. It’s not true. And now they realize that the relationship with Teresa’s toxic, it’s been toxic. This has been fake for a long time and they’re done.”

She recalled the moment when Melissa got on her hands and knees and begged Teresa to resolve their feud. “She said that’s the one scene she wishes she could take back,” Kim recalled. “But I think that was real. She got on her hands and knees and say, please stop hurting us. It just seemed really strange the story, especially if it was Margaret opening the door. But now the whole story changed. It’s bull and she got hurt.”

Kim doesn’t believe that the full story is being told. “But if Margaret just told her, ‘Oh, someone told me they saw this,'” she said. “Come on, you don’t ever bring that up. You’re risking two families. It’s really messed up. No, one’s hearing the whole story. She can’t reveal it because when you’re under contract, you cannot do that. But we’ll see, we’ll see where there had something to do with this.”

