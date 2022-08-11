‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Sends a Thunderbolt Through Season 13 of Bravo Series

A cheating rumor surrounding RHONJ star Melissa Gorga has sent a thunderbolt through season 13 of the Bravo series. The newest scandal to hit the reality television show stemmed from an alleged dalliance that reportedly occurred several years prior between Gorga and a family friend, actor Nick Barrotta. The rumor will reportedly permeate the season and cause new friction between cast members.

Melissa Gorga | Gotham/GC Images

Season 13 of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is currently filming

Filming for the 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently underway.

Gorga confirmed to E! News that she is back to work on the newest season of the reality TV series.

However, she did not address the rumors of infidelity in her marriage to Gorga.

“We just started filming again, so get ready,” she revealed. “We are up, rolling, and we’ll see what happens.”

Castmate Jackie Goldschneider also shared her thoughts on the upcoming season with E! News.

“I filmed yesterday, I’m filming tomorrow, I’m filming all next week,” she revealed.

Season 13 will reportedly feature a rumor that ‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband, Joe

Melissa and Joe Gorga | Jim Spellman/Getty Images

In a story published by Page Six, season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey will reportedly feature a rumor that Gorga once cheated on her husband, Joe.

The source is Margaret Josephs‘s friend Laura Marasca Jensen.

Jensen reportedly spilled secrets regarding Gorga’s alleged dalliance to try and land a spot on the popular reality television series reported Page Six.

The rumor claims Gorga kissed Barrotta after a night out in New York several years earlier.

Jensen told Page Six that Josephs was the one who initially spread the information about Gorga.

However, the twist in the story is that neither Jensen nor Josephs witnessed the event in question.

“I was told about this [by Margaret], who was not even there, herself,” the New Jersey native says. “She told me that someone told her who was there that night.”

“I do not think that Margaret was telling me that to ruin Melissa’s marriage,” Jensen continued. “She was gossiping — it’s what she does.”

A source told Page Six that the Gorgas are not taking the rumor seriously.

However, only time will tell to see how this information will impact the series’ new season.

How did the rumor regarding Melissa Gorga snowball during season 13?

Jensen and Josephs fell out after the latter uninvited Jensen to a 2021 Christmas party.

Subsequently, Jensen reportedly reached out to Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin to extend an olive branch to the Jersey housewives.

Page Six reported the women spoke for four hours. Jensen said it was during that time the women discussed the rumor regarding Gorga.

“My intention was never for anyone or their families to be hurt,” Jensen claims.

“The intention was for me to talk to Melissa alone and let her know what was being said about her because I felt I was probably not the only one that knew. I didn’t think Margaret only told me [the cheating rumor]. It had nothing to do with being on-camera at all.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice’s Veil Had a Very Special Message Fans May Have Missed Because of That Hair