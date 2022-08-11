‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Says She’s Done Protecting Teresa Giudice – Joe Says She Never Wanted Them at Her Wedding

Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey said that she’s holding onto secrets about sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. And husband Joe wondered why they continue to protect his sister when it only ends up hurting them.

Melissa and Joe reflected on skipping Teresa’s wedding, sharing that not being there made them feel sad, but they knew Teresa never wanted them there in the first place. “Let’s go back to the reunion,” Joe said to Melisssa on her On Display podcast. “She did this, you know, and this was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me. I was asked after all this information went out to be in a wedding. And that’s what saddens me.”

Melissa Gorga says they ‘covered up’ a lot of things

“She really didn’t want us there, you know?” Joe continued. “And now all these things that happened behind closed doors, all these things that we’ve been holding in, you know, even when we met Louie [Ruelas], there’s a lot of things. We forgave. We moved on.”

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga | Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Melissa hinted, “We covered up a lot of things.” Joe emphasized, “Covered up so many things. Covered up everything.”

“A lot of things we know. And now I’m sitting back. I’m not going to lie. Second guessing. Like why?” Melissa said.

Melissa said she believes in ‘karma’ when it comes to Teresa Giudice

“Because I’m going to tell you why I cover it up,” Joe said. “Because we’re good people and we don’t want to hurt nobody. I didn’t want to hurt my sister. I don’t want to bring her down.” Joe added, “I don’t want to bring Louie down. I’m not here to bring anyone down.”

“But they’re on the other hand, look, everyone’s looking to bring us down,” he continued. “That’s why we covered up. And we will always sit there with our heads up high.”

But then Melissa hinted at trouble in Louie and Teresa’s relationship. “The truth is, if they broke up or if they had a night and they ran home and started fighting over it, or they were over the things that we knew or could say,” she said. “I don’t want to be the one responsible for a couple going home and being miserable. I don’t want to be the one that says, really? Because I know this, this, this and this.”

“And then send a family home to kids,” she said. Don’t forget, these people have kids. And I think people sometimes forget we do, too, right? That this is going to affect our children. And even if we know we’re right, we’re still not going to send you guys home. It’s not going to be on my conscience that I did this and I let this go and that I put this out there because I do believe in karma.”

Melissa has more secrets about other ‘RHONJ’ cast members?

Melissa then teased that she is holding onto secrets about other RHONJ cast members. “And I think the reason why we withhold on a lot of information and I’m not just talking about Teresa and Louie. I think we’re talking about many castmates. Another one for sure, we have like some crazy info on crazy, crazy and we hold back.”

Joe said that he’s ready to spill about RHONJ cast members … but doesn’t go so far as to reveal any information. “I don’t think we should hold back anymore. I really don’t because we always hold back and actually then we get kicked in the face. Don’t let’s start being the way everybody else is. At this point, I’m like, what am I doing? Why do I always have to be the good person?”

So what is it that Joe and Melissa want to share about Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie, not to mention other RHONJ cast?

