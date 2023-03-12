‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga on If Relationship With Teresa Giudice Would Be Different if She Never Joined the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are sick of the ongoing drama between Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. The family have been feuding on and off for over a decade on the show. According to Melissa, their drama started before the show was on the air, and insists they’d have the same problems without the show.

Melissa Gorga says her relationship with Teresa Giudice wouldn’t be different if they were not on ‘RHONJ’

Giudice has been on the show since its inaugural season, and Gorga joined in Season 3. Their rollercoaster relationship has been a central storyline, and most of the time, it was rocky. Fans have wondered if things would be better if they weren’t filming their lives together on reality television, but Gorga disagrees.

“No. I don’t. I don’t think it would be much different. There was stuff that happened way before The Real Housewives of New Jersey even existed. The first couple years of my marriage, she was not on the show, so it was always a little bit of a bumpy ride. I always saw the tension between brother and sister, and even with her ex-husband, way before The Real Housewives of New Jersey. So I kind of entered the family, and it was this way,” Gorga revealed in an interview with E! News. “It was like a learned behavior to me, of ‘Oh, this is how you guys roll.’ Because I come from a huge family that’s very supportive. This is foreign to me. My sisters, my cousins, my aunts, we’re all very close. We don’t roll this way. So it’s always been very hard for me to comprehend what’s going on here. It’s been so hard for so many years to put a stop to it. I don’t know why they just can’t stop. It just keeps going. It’s always something new.”

Now, she says she has no interest in mending fences as they are currently estranged, unless they can make peace once and for all. “It’s to the point now where it just feels toxic. I wish her luck, I wish her happiness. I don’t think we’re going to go to lunch together,” she explained. “But I do want her to be happy. I do want the girls to be happy. And we just need to be at a place of peace right now. I want to move onward and upward. I’m done with the toxic relationship. If we can’t get it together, then it’s time to just wish each other well, and that’s it.”

Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga joined the show behind her back

For years, Giudice says her drama with Gorga has been magnified due to her believing Melissa not only joined the show behind her back, but also plotted to get on the show to potentially bring her down or compete with her. In an appearance on the Reality With the King podcast, Giudice explained to King:

I remember in Season 2, you kept telling me, ‘Your sister-in-law keeps DMing me.’ It was Facebook or [Instagram] DM that she kept contacting you. And you’re like, ‘She keeps contacting me.’ And I was like, ‘Why is she contacting you? That’s so weird.’ And even back then, that’s how naive I was, I wasn’t putting two and two together that she was trying to get herself on the show. Meanwhile, I was telling her everything that was happening on the show. She knew everything about Danielle. Her and Kathy [Wakile] knew everything that was going on because I was speaking to them. And then, once I got on the TV show, that’s when I got really busy. And then my family would be like, ‘What happened to Teresa?’ Because I wasn’t around as much as I was. And then that’s when all this jealousy happened.

Melissa Gorga denies Teresa Giudice’s claim that she joined the show behind her back

According to Melissa, Giudice’s claim is bogus. She says she kept Giduice informed Giudice about their casting process, despite their relationship not being in the best place.

“Behind her back was me just showing up with a mic-pack on like, ‘Hey, I’m filming with you.’ That’s behind your f–king back. This was very well-known that I was even going to audition. And then it was known that I got it, and then it was known that my first episode and my first day of filming was going to be the christening that she was going to attend,” Melissa explained on her On Display podcast.