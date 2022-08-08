‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Shares Cryptic Message Amid Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Weekend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are likely feuding again after Gorga did not appear at Giudice’s wedding over the weekend. Here’s the cryptic message the Bravo star posted after missing her sister-in-law’s wedding and the history of the two women’s long-running, on-and-off feud.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

‘RHONJ’ co-stars and sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feuded for years

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have had a long, complicated relationship that started before the two stars first appeared on RHONJ. Gorga is married to Giudice’s brother, Joe, and has often found herself in the middle of fights between the two siblings.

In earlier seasons of the Bravo show, Giudice seemingly spread a rumor that Gorga once worked as a stripper. Giudice has also argued with the Gorgas about wanting Joe to spend more time with their father.

The family has feuded on and off the show for years, at times even having physical altercations that were caught on camera.

Giudice got married over the weekend, and the Gorgas reportedly weren’t at the wedding. Melissa shared a cryptic post on her Instagram that makes it look like she and Giudice are feuding once again.

Joe and Melissa Gorga not attending Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas' wedding https://t.co/rRthprSljq pic.twitter.com/0b2jy9q5j6 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2022

Melissa Gorga reportedly did not attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Teresa Giudice, who was formerly married to Joe Giudice, celebrated her marriage to Luis Ruelas on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 7, Melissa Gorga shared a mysterious post on her Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours. The post showed a screenshot of an employee’s text message that appeared to have been sent to Gorga.

“Thinking of you & hoping you’re ok. I live in my own little world over here so had no idea you were experiencing a rough patch,” the employee wrote. “Just want you to know from what I’ve gathered so far, you’re a true gem! You have a husband who worships the ground you walk on & 3 beautiful healthy children, it’s all that truly matters!!!!!”

The message continued, “Continue to keep your enthusiasm & positive vibes spinning so nothing gets in your way. In the short time I’ve known you, I can whole heartily say I’m proud to call you my boss! Luv ya & hope you enjoy the rest of your day!”

Teresa Giudice toasts to 'chosen family' at wedding amid Joe, Melissa Gorga feud https://t.co/UOodpxEKXQ pic.twitter.com/a2KZ28lyBC — Page Six (@PageSix) August 8, 2022

The two ‘RHONJ’ stars may have reignited their feud

Reports that Joe and Melissa Gorga weren’t at Teresa Giudice’s wedding have sparked rumors that the two women have reignited their feud. Gorga’s cryptic Instagram Story contributed to this speculation.

On Aug. 7, People reported that the Gorgas did not attend Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas due to an “unforgivable betrayal.” The family allegedly had a huge blowout just days before the event.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” the source revealed. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

The source added, “It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding. But that’s the choice Teresa made.”

