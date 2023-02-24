‘RHONJ’: Which New Jersey Husband Has the Highest Net Worth?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey showcases the lives of an affluent group of women living in the Garden State, but which of their famous husbands has the highest net worth? None of the husbands on the Bravo show has confirmed their financial status, but here’s what they each do for a living and their estimated net worths.

(L-R) Evan Goldschneider, Luis Ruelas, Joe Benigno, Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, and Bill Aydin | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, has a net worth of $2 million

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has been on the reality show since it first began airing in 2009. In 2020, she and Joe Giudice divorced after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa met Luis Ruelas in 2020, and they married in August 2022. Luis is the co-founder and executive vice president of Digital Media Solutions and has a net worth of approximately $2 million (per The Sun).

Melissa Gorga’s husband Joe has a net worth of $3 million

Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, married his wife Melissa in 2004. Joe is involved in real estate development and specializes in flipping run-down properties into apartment complexes.

He and Melissa have a combined net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Besides starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season 3, Melissa also owns the fashion boutique Envy.

Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, has an unknown net worth

Joe Benigno’s net worth is unknown, and approximations vary widely, ranging from $400,000 to $55 million. Most reports, however, place his net worth around $5 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Margaret’s net worth at $5 million, although other reports place her net worth at around $50 million. Not much is known about Joe’s job other than that he works in the plumbing industry.

Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin’s husband, has a net worth of $11 million

Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who owns the Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery. He has an estimated net worth of $11 million, making him the RHONJ husband with the reported highest net worth. But again, it’s worth noting that none of the RHONJ husband’s net worths are confirmed.

Frank Catania has an approximate net worth of $2-$4 million

Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank is a lawyer and businessman with a net worth between $2 million and $4 million (per The Sun).

Although they divorced over two decades ago, they continued living together long after separating. They remained close friends and still go on vacations together to this day.

Frank Catania hobnobs with New Jersey mayor, other politicos https://t.co/dgGy17FMfR pic.twitter.com/zYwP1gxu94 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 12, 2021

Nate Cabral and John Fuda’s net worths are unknown

RHONJ season 13 newcomer Danielle is married to Nate Cabral. Nate owns Flash Security Inc., a home security business specializing in CCTV, access control, burglar alarms, and fire alarms.

The other season 13 newcomer, Rachel Fuda, is married to John, the sole owner of Valet King LLC. The firm started as a parking management company and expanded to offer valet, concierge, and receptionist services. John and Rachel also co-own Burger Boss, a mafia-themed restaurant featuring dishes with names like “The Godfather,” “The Goombah,” and “The Capo.”