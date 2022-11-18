‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo on Status of Friendship After Manzo Skips Giudice’s Wedding

Just because The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans haven’t seen Dina Manzo on the show in years doesn’t mean she hasn’t remained close to the cast. In fact, seemingly until recently, she was the best friend of Teresa Giudice. But after skipping Giudice’s wedding, there was an assumed rift. While Giudice and Manzo have addressed the status of their relationship, it doesn’t appear they are as close as they once were.

Why Dina Manzo reportedly skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas

According to Housewives insider and Behind the Velvet Rope podcast host David Quinn, the longtime best friends reportedly had a falling out just weeks before Giudice’s wedding. While appearing on former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast Reality With the King, Quinn explained that a trusted source gave him the tea. He explained:

I have heard from sources that I trust that there was a pretty intense falling out between her and Teresa. Now, that does not seem to be reflected in any source reporting that I’ve seen from other outlets. I’ve noticed that what I believe to be source reporting from Teresa’s side say that they’re great and that Dina just didn’t want to film. But Dina has filmed before, even after she was on the show. From my understanding, the cameras weren’t very invasive, that they really only filmed part of the wedding. I’m sure that Dina could have easily navigated this experience without being filmed.”

King agreed that something went down. “What I’ve seen up until Teresa’s wedding day was tons of pictures of double dates between Teresa, Luis, Dina, and her husband. I mean them traveling to Florida, I even think they went out the country together,” King explained. He later added, “Dina and Teresa remained friends even at the height of Teresa’s career…Dina has always been there for her. So do I think it may be something bigger than just cameras being there? It’s likely.”

Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo shut down claims about a rift in their friendship

Reports from Giudice’s side have insisted there is no bad blood between the two. But cryptic social media posts from Manzo hinted otherwise. Amid the wedding fiasco, Manzo posted several messages to her Instagram Stories about knowing when to walk away from relationships. Fans assumed it was a sub at Giudice.

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, a fan asked Manzo if she and Giudice were “friends again.” Manzo responded, “We were never not friends,” she clarified. “Sometimes friendships go [through phases], but in the end, true friendships will always find their way back when the time is right.”

Giudice also recently set the record straight. In an Oct. 2022 interview on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast hosted by RHOC’s Tamra Judge and RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Giudice said there’s no issue.

She shared similar sentiments on her Namaste B$tches podcast in Aug. 2022. “Listen. Love Dina. Wish her well. I know she wishes me well. And just gonna leave it at that,” Giudice said.

The ‘RHONJ’ star’s wedding was filmed for a Bravo special

While Manzo wasn’t in attendance, the wedding was one of the biggest events of the year. In addition to fans being able to see Giudice prepare for her nuptials on the forthcoming season of RHONJ, there’s also a three-part wedding special set to air on Bravo. Her co-star and longtime friend Dolores Catania was a bridesmaid alongside Giudice’s four daughters and new sisters-in-law.