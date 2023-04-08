‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Explained Why Husband Louie Ruelas Wears Her Dad’s Pajamas: ‘He Was Being Very Endearing to My Brother’

The drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is neverending. Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have been at war all season, and it doesn’t look like things will get better anytime soon. This is all being played out in front of the cameras. Most recently, viewers were confused about Louie Ruelas’ pajamas comment to Gorga.

When Joe and his wife Melissa did not attend his sister’s wedding to Louie Ruelas, it may have put the nail in the coffin of the relationship. Both sides have their own reasons and stories, and neither wants to understand the other.

What did Louie Ruelas say about Teresa Giudice’s dad’s pajamas?

Louie was trying hard to be the voice of reason between his wife and her brother. The siblings are both hotheads and constantly scream at each other before one eventually storms off.

At a Jersey Shore backyard party, Louie told Joe, “I live with your four nieces. I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?”

The expression on Joe’s face looked exactly like what the audience was thinking, “Wait, what?”

Joe and Teresa’s father died in April 2020, three years after their mom passed.

Teresa and Louie have blended their family in the home they bought together. “The girls embrace Louie, and it’s beautiful,” Teresa told People about her four daughters.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas | Santiago Felipe/Contributor

“You know it was coming from a good place,” Teresa said about Louie’s pajama comment on her podcast Namaste Bitches.

She wanted to clear up what happened because she thought what her husband said was “misconstrued.”

She explained that her father had a lot of brand-new clothing with the tags still on. As she was donating her dad’s clothes, she came across a new pair of what she thought were Ralph Lauren pj’s that she gave to her husband. “They weren’t my dad’s that he actually wore,” she explained.

She went on to say that when he said that to her brother, he was being very “endearing” and wanted to show him “how close he wanted to be to our family.”

Teresa added that Louie goes to the cemetery and visits her parents. This all makes her love him even more, and she thinks it’s sad if anyone took his comment any other way.

Gorga and Ruelas already had issues

There was trouble brewing between Joe and Louie before the pajama comment.

Joe revealed on a recent episode of RHONJ what had caused the rift. He had an idea for a pizza oven business he wanted to call “Nonna’s Pizza” to honor his and Teresa’s dad.

“I told [Louie], ‘It’s my idea, it’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father, we’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza.’ He loved it,” Joe said in a confessional.

It never happened. “[Louie] screwed me in a second,” he told friends while at their Jersey Shore house. He explained that his nephew informed him that Teresa and Louie changed the name to “Skinny Pizza or something like that.”

The siblings got into a fight over the business and money. Joe said that it “got very ugly,” but Teresa had her own version of events where Joe didn’t want to put money in.

Things do not look good for Teresa and Joe.