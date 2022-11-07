‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Gives Good Update on Relationship With Danielle Staub

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Danielle Staub was never afraid to go toe-to-toe with her. Some fans even say it’s the reason Giudice was able to put aside her differences with Staub years later. But their friendship would be shortlived once again, and Staub left the show for good. Recently, Giudice gave an update on a conversation she and Staub had.

Teresa Giudice says Danielle Staub sent her a nice text

When viewers last saw Giudice and Staub together, Giudice declared their friendship to be over for good. The final straw came after Staub revealed Giudice played a role in her pulling Margaret Josephs’ hair. Giudice felt Staub was disloyal and vowed never to be friends with her again.

But it appears she’s had a change of heart. During a recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, titled “Spilling the BravoCon Tea,” Giudice shared a surprising update about where she stands with Staub. Her co-host Melissa Pfeister mentioned that Giudice was in communication with an OG housewife. “Danielle texted me,” Giudice revealed.

“She said, ‘I heard you’ve been speaking kindly about me lately. I wanted to say thanks, Teresa. It’s appreciated,’” Giudice shared, adding that she responded to Staub, “I always have.”

Regarding whether or not they’ll reconcile, Giudice says there are no hard feelings, but she doesn’t foresee a friendship. “I don’t want to keep going around in circles,” she explained. “There was stuff that’s unanswered, but you know what? It’s better we just keep that book closed and move on.”

Danielle Staub previously blamed Teresa Giudice for the reason she’s no longer on the show

While things are civil between the two now, the last time Staub spoke about Giudice publicly, a rainbow at the end of the tunnel seemed farfetched. After reconciling years after being called a “prostitution wh–e” in front of millions and Giudice flipping a table on her, Staub says Giudice backstabbed her again.

During an appearance on former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast Reality With the Tea, Staub blamed Giudice for the reason she left the show twice. She explained:

Teresa’s responsible for not allowing what happened to me happen twice because she sat in front of my daughter on camera and promised that would never happen again, that she would have my back. I had her back until I realized she’s stomping on me and using me as an excuse for that hair pull, which ended our friendship and I didn’t blame her for it and I took responsibility for it. It was my actions…because of the misunderstanding and for her being mad at me keeping her secret…and then on top of that, her thinking, ‘Oh, they’re not going to show that.’ In other words, she thought it was all going to be hidden, alis l going to be fine, Danielle’s going to go down again. And then when I saw the out fall of that, she wouldn’t talk to me after that. She literally took down every photo of us together and blocked me while we were still filming.

The ‘RHONJ’ alum says she’ll never return to the show

Staub quit the show for the second and final time live during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She cited being made the villain as the reason for her exit. Though she says she won’t appear on that franchise again, she’s open to others.