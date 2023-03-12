‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Gives Update on Relationship with Brother Joe Gorga: ‘It’s Done’

Teresa Giudice is famous for her fights on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Does the latest one with her brother Joe Gorga mean the end of their relationship?

The OG housewife has flipped a table on Danielle Staub, thrown a table of drinks at Margaret Josephs, and even pushed Bravo God Andy Cohen into a chair, but her most contentious relationship has been with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa.

Joe and Teresa have both said time and time again that they grew up in a very traditional and loving Italian family. As children, they were very close but as adults, it has been one issue after another.

This time it may be irreparable.

Is Teresa Giudice’s relationship with brother Joe Gorga ‘done’?

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice | Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“We’re not speaking. It’s done,” Giudice told On Air with Ryan Seacrest. This latest fight between the siblings may be the worst one yet.

Many incidents led up to it, but things hit rock bottom when the Gorgas did not attend Teresa’s wedding to Louie Ruelas.

“There was something that went down at the finale of filming,” Melissa said on her On Display podcast. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

“There’s a lot of things the world doesn’t know,” Teresa told Seacrest. “My brother is a good actor. …The game is over. I’m not doing it anymore. I’ve played it long enough. I’m done.”

She went on to say that she believes her brother chose “fame and money” over her.

“He has no problem trashing me,” she added

Fans are anxiously awaiting to find out what they don’t know.

The long family feud between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga

We met Melissa at her son Joey’s christening during the season 3 premiere. It didn’t take long for Joe and his sister to begin fighting. When Joe called Teresa “garbage” all hell broke loose and there was a brawl at what should have been a happy occasion.

Then there was a fight over cookies. Melissa brought the colorful cookies to her sister-in-law for Christmas eve back in the day. Teresa practically took offense to the dessert and threw them in the garbage. This one has become a joke through the years.

Another brawl occurred in Lake George. This time, Joe Gorga called his sister “scum” and the next thing we knew, fists were flying between both Joes, Gorga and Giudice. Melissa pleaded with Teresa to get help.

Over the years Teresa has called Melissa a golddigger, accused her of cheating on Joe, and even said she was a stripper.

Although there have been times of peace in the family, it is more than obvious that they do not get along.

What happened at Teresa Giudice’s ‘love bubble’ party?

Teresa describes her relationship with her new husband as being in a “love bubble.” So why wouldn’t she have a party with the same name?

At the time of her party, brother and sister were in a bad place and Joe was not in a partying mood. “Listen, I really can’t go tonight. I’m really not ready to come. Honestly, I just don’t wanna come,” he told his wife.

So he didn’t.

“I feel like she really doesn’t want me there, I feel like it’s just a game and I don’t wanna feel uncomfortable,” he told the cameras.

Melissa went alone but was upset that her husband didn’t make an appearance. To make matters worse, she had to endure uncomfortable conversations with her nieces.

“I truly love the girls, deep down inside, and I know that they have hate for us. It’s terrible,” she admitted in a confessional.

What topped it all off was Teresa’s speech, where she spoke about her “chosen family.” Melissa excused herself to the bathroom with tears in her eyes.

“At certain times, I try to be stronger for Joe, but I have my own breaking points,” she confessed.

There is much more drama to come, as we already know that the Gorgas do not attend the wedding. Stay tuned.