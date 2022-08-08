‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Was ‘so Mad’ When Ramona Singer Exposed Her Wedding Invitation, Dolores Recalls [Exclusive]

Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City seemed to be a no show at Teresa Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey wedding after she exposed her invitation on Instagram.

Singer shared a detailed video of Giudice’s lavish wedding invitation on her Instagram story, exposing private details. She removed the posts, but because the information had already been shared, Giudice had to make changes to the invitations and resend them.

During a chat about her new RTA outdoor kitchen Dolores Catania told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that although Giudice didn’t have to make extensive revisions, she was furious that Singer shared the details on social media.

Teresa Giudice was ‘so mad’ that Ramona leaked her wedding invite

Catania recalled how Jill Zarin, another RHONY cast member leaked details about another show. Zarin revealed that Tamra Judge would return to The Real Housewives of Orange County before Judge could make the announcement herself. Needless to say, Judge was furious.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“The Real Housewives of New York spilled another thing because last week it was the invitation,” Catania said. “It was the infamous wedding invitation. So look at what Ramona did. Posting the wedding invitation that Teresa had sent out. So picture like a cake box. All flowers and a Lucite wedding invitation on the top. And then they had to re-send them all.”

Catania said Giudice only had to change the password guests needed to respond. But, “She was so mad,” Catania said, recalling Giudice’s reaction. “She was so f***ing mad. She’s like … you know Teresa.”

Teresa said Ramona didn’t do anything wrong posting the invite

Teresa Giudice told Extra she didn’t think Singer didn’t anything wrong by posting the wedding invite.

“No, I don’t think she did anything wrong,” Giudice said. Husband Louis Ruelas thought sharing the invitation on Instagram was simply an “honest mistake.”

But Giudice recalled confronting Singer. “I was like, ‘Ramona, really? Take it down right now,’ and she was, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do? What did I do?’”

So was Singer left off the guest list or did she not attend? Some fans wondered what happened because a slew of Housewives and guests posted photos from the wedding. Singer’s latest post was from her trip to Ibiza.

During her interview with Extra, Giudice said Singer was still invited to the wedding.

Did Dolores and Jennifer from ‘RHONJ’ squash their beef before the wedding?

Catania and Jennifer Aydin were the only RHONJ cast members who were bridesmaids at Teresa Giudice’s wedding. They joined Giudice’s four daughters on the alter and Catania talked about where she was with Aydin after saying she was “done” with her after last season. Catania didn’t like how Aydin treated her and spoke about her before the RHONJ reunion.

But Catania seemed to have had a change of heart. While they didn’t totally make up, “We’re talking,” she said. “We’re on talking terms. I just don’t wanna fight with anybody.” Perhaps spending time at the wedding could have helped to further mend their relationship.

Catania looked forward to the nuptials and looked stunning in her pink bridesmaid’s dress. She shared that Giudice let her bridesmaids have a say in what they wanted to wear.