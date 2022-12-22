‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Husband Luis Ruelas Supports Joe Giudice’s Return to the US

Teresa Giudice’s daughters aren’t the only family members who want their father to be able to return to the US. Teresa recently revealed that she and her husband, Luis Ruelas will do whatever it takes to get Joe Guidice back to the US so he can be reunited with his family.

She recently opened up about the family’s efforts to get Joe back to the US after he was deported following his incarceration for fraud. The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers watched as Joe was released from prison in 2019 but then deported to his home country of Italy. The family fought to keep Joe in the US, sending written pleas to (then) President Donald Trump. Shortly after arriving in Italy, Joe and Teresa decided to permanently separate and then divorce.

Teresa has since remarried and even her husband, Luis thinks the best scenario for the family is with Joe back in the US.

Teresa Giudice says Luis wrote a letter on Joe’s behalf

The newlyweds think having Joe back is what’s best for the family. “So my thing is do I want (Joe) to come back? Of course. I wish he would come back for the girls, for his family. Oh, my God,” Teresa said on her Namaste B$tches podcast on PodcastOne.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas| Scott Gries/Bravo

“They would be so happy. But listen, never say never,” Teresa continued. “And I know they’re working on it. And look how amazing Luis is. I told them the girls were writing letters, and he’s like, ‘Babe, you know, I wrote a letter. I’m going to give it to Gia so she could submit it.’ Just writing a letter like how I see him as a dad and how I think he should be out. And then I’m like, nobody asked me to write a letter, so I guess I’m going to have to write a letter soon.”

The couple had dinner with Joe in the Bahamas

Teresa recognized that Luis truly wants what is best for Teresa’s daughters. “Oh, yeah that’s why (daughter) Gia didn’t ask me because I didn’t know if they wanted one from me,” Teresa said. “But Luis just took it upon himself to write a letter and he just told me, you know, ‘Babe, I hope you don’t mind. You know, I wrote a letter.’ And I said, that’s so nice, you know? And then, of course, you know, we all we want him to come back for our daughters, you know, for the girls.”

Luis had dinner with Joe after Joe moved from Italy to the Bahamas. “It’s great,” Teresa shared on the Whine Down podcast in October. “My kids are really happy, and he’s met Luis.”

Teresa added, “Luis has been amazing [and] reached out to him. We went to the Bahamas and had dinner with him. When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM’ed him and I didn’t even know about it! We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest and he DM’ed him. I’m like ‘What?! What did you do?'”

What is Joe Giudice doing in the Bahamas?

Joe was a guest on the Namaste B$tches podcast and shared what he’s been doing since moving to the Bahamas. “This is what I grew up doing, like construction, rentals, this is what I did in the States,” Joe said, sharing he was second in charge to the owner of the construction company. He added, “It’s an easy job. I’m not complaining. I get a salary, and we’re partners for other things that I bring in, like stucco.”

He said that being in the Bahamas made travel easier for his family. “It’s so close to the States… I have a future here,” he said.