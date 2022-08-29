‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals if Ramona Singer Was Uninvited From Her Wedding – ‘She Cost Me a Lot of Money’

Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City was a no-show at Teresa Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey wedding – so was she removed from the guest list after revealing the wedding invitation on Instagram?

Giudice recently said she did not uninvite Singer. But she shared why she was upset when she learned Singer publicly shared her invitation.

Dolores Catania told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Giudice was furious when she learned Singer not only talked about the invitation but showed it on video. “So look at what Ramona did,” she recalled. “Posting the wedding invitation that Teresa had sent out. So picture like a cake box. All flowers and a Lucite wedding invitation on the top. And then they had to re-send them all.”

Catania added, “She was so mad,” Catania said, recalling Giudice’s reaction. “She was so f***ing mad. She’s like … you know Teresa.”

Teresa Giudice was not happy when Ramona Singer shared her wedding invitation

During a recent public appearance shared on Twitter by Bravo fan account LoveAndyC, Giudice talked about getting the Singer Stinger. “I get a phone call from someone [saying], ‘Do you know your whole invitation is on Instagram?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re like, ‘Ramona, it’s on her story.’ I was like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ All of a sudden, I’m like, looking at my phone because we went to the Ultimate Girls Trip together. And I can’t find her freaking phone number,” she recounted on stage.

Margaret Josephs, Danielle Staub, Ramona Singer, and Teresa Giudice |Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv

Dorinda Medley from RHONY was also on stage and recalled that she was the one who gave Singer’s phone number to Giudice. “So she sent me her phone number and she answers,” Giudice continued. “I’m like, ‘Ramona, why did you put my invitation on your story?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, oh my God! What did I do?'”

Giudice said, “‘Ramona, take down my invitation, off your story. Why would you do that? I’m like, You’re on TV. I’m on TV. Why would you do that? My husband to me has crazy f***ing ex’s. Are you kidding me? Take that invitation down!”

Ramona cost Teresa ‘a lot more money’

The invitation was only on Singer’s Instagram for less than an hour but the damage was done and it was widely shared on social media. “It was on for a half hour, so thank God nothing happened. I mean, Ramona did cost me a lot more money,” Giudice added.

“I sent out invitations with a new password so people could log in and it ended up being like the second invitation.” She added that the second invite was “Rose Box,” she said. “So I told everybody that was their favor. So instead of having wedding favors at the wedding, instead of bringing them home, I sent them to their house. But it cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So thank you, Ramona.”

Teresa said the wedding slip up didn’t get Ramona uninvited – but she was happy she didn’t come

While the wedding goof did not mean Singer was off the wedding guest list, Giudice said she wasn’t exactly unhappy that Singer didn’t come to the wedding. “I would never uninvite her,” Giudice said. “She just responded she couldn’t come.”

Medley said Singer missed a great party. “Yeah and I don’t care,” Giudice added, giving way to the audience’s laughter. “Listen, whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” she said. “And I really felt the love. When you see it on TV, you’ll see. There was so much love I felt.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Ultimate Vacation – Ramona Singer Was Television Gold on ‘RHUGT’, Melissa Gorga Recalls